‘Westworld’ Season 2 Finale Preview: Why Is Logan In ‘The Cradle’?

The trailer for Episode 10 of 'Westworld' reveals Logan will have a part to play in the Season 2 finale

With only days until the Season 2 finale episode of HBO’s Westworld, fans are eagerly anticipating what will happen as the gap between the host’s revolt and their downfall closes. However, after the release of the Episode 10 trailer, some fans are wondering what is going on with Logan after he is seen within The Cradle.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all current episodes and would like to avoid spoilers.

The Season 2 finale trailer for Westworld is a mass of confusing images that flash past so quickly it is hard to make sense of it all. However, perhaps the most confusing part of the trailer is why Logan (Ben Barnes) appears in it after it was confirmed he is now deceased in the present-day storyline.

Logan can be seen twice within the Season 2 finale trailer for Westworld. The first instance is around the 0.34-second mark. He is seen in what appears to be a kitchen with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright). Potentially Logan is seen even just before that point as a person wearing what appears to be the same suit is seen walking behind Dolores and Bernard as they come down a flight of stairs. The Hollywood Reporter also suggests it is the voice of Logan who says “I can see the bottom. Don’t you wanna see what I see?” during the trailer for Episode 10.

The second time he appears is at the 0.53-second mark when he is exclaiming “Do you want to see what I see?” to someone off-screen.

You can see Logan for yourself in the trailer below.

In both instances, it is hard to work out just how important these scenes are. However, as Collider has pointed out, some of the scenes in the Episode 10 trailer take place within The Cradle.

In both instances involving Logan, the ratio perspective indicates that the scene takes place from within The Cradle. How do we know that? As previously discussed in this Inquisitr article, The Cradle is identified by the black bands shown at the top and bottom of the screen. Once this trick is known, it is easy to work out whether the scene you are viewing is one that actually happened or if it was one that occurred inside The Cradle.

So, does that mean Logan is a host?

After all, The Cradle is, essentially, the cloud for all the hosts’ memories. While there has been no indication that Logan is a host, the fact that it is known that his father was involved with a human/host hybrid prototype could suggest that Logan might have known about it or was involved with it.

HBO

Another indicator he could be a host is the fact that he is seen with Dolores who is wearing the outfit that indicates it is during the time of the host uprising.

Another scenario is that these are memories from inside The Cradle. So, a host is remembering their interaction with Logan at points throughout his life. If this is the case, Logan is not a host. However, the fact that he has appeared at this point in time indicates that it is likely he will have some important information in relation to everything else going on in this episode.

Regardless, fans of Westworld will just have to tune into the Season 2 finale episode to find out the significance of Logan appearing in the trailer for Episode 10.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 10 on Sunday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET. According to HBO’s scheduling, this episode is titled “The Passenger.” As yet, no synopsis has been revealed for the Season 2 finale episode.