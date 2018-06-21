New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Confirmed, Script Coming From ‘Bad Words’ Writer

The four pizza-loving crime fighters are going to return to the big screen once again.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were last seen in theaters with Out of the Shadows back in 2016, and it didn’t really break any records, but it did alright. It made a decent profit thanks to the international box office and because of that, Paramount Pictures has decided to give the pizza-loving ninjas a third film. Not only has a new TMNT been confirmed and announced, but Paramount even has a writer ready to pen the script.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the third film has already been given the green light and Paramount has hired Andrew Dodge to write it. Dodge is the writer behind the comedy Bad Words which starred Jason Bateman.

The third TMNT movie will be produced under the Platinum Dunes banner with Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay leading the charge. Platinum Dunes has received a good bit of attention since bringing forth the sleeper hit A Quiet Place which has brought in more than $326 million worldwide on a budget of just $17 million.

No information on the plot or cast has yet been revealed, but it is still very early in the process for the third Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. It doesn’t matter how long they’ve been around, the crime-fighting amphibians just won’t ever seem to go away.

Paramount Pictures

Megan Fox was a big part of the first two movies from Paramount as she took on the role of the iconic news reporter April O’Neil. She befriended the four turtles who have the famous names of Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, and Leonardo, and helped them fight the forces of the evil Foot Clan.

The first movie from 2014 was simply called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and it was a bit of an introductory flick with somewhat of an origin story. It ended up pulling in more than $191 million at the domestic box office and a grand total of more than $493 million around the world.

In 2016, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows introduced a lot of other characters from the history of TMNT. Even with the additions of Casey Jones, Bebop, Rocksteady, Baxter Stockman, and Krang, it only earned $82 million domestically and $245 million overall.

No matter what the third Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie may end up being about, it’s going to attract an audience. Newcomers will flock to it to see what happens in continuation from the first two films. In order to win the old-school fans of TMNT, though, Paramount will need to bring in more from the history of the comic book and cartoon to get them interested enough.