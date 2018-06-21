‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Vacation With One Of His Kids

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett just proved how serious they really are.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett recently spoke of marriage, and earlier this week, they proved they are quite serious about one another during a vacation in North Carolina.

On Instagram, after the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of the two of them standing in front of a waterfall in their bathing suits, Emmett posted a photo of his own in which the movie producer was seen with his oldest daughter in the same place with the same bathing suit.

“North Carolina. Missing my baby,” Emmett wrote in the caption of his June 19 photo, which was taken at Looking Glass Falls.

As fans may know, Emmett shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with his former wife, actress Ambyr Childers, whom he was married to up until December of last year.

During the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent opened up about her relationship with Emmett during the reunion special with Andy Cohen, admitting that while she and Emmett had been dating for over a year when he was married, he was separated before their romance began.

While Kent insists that she did nothing wrong, Childers has called her out on Instagram on a number of occasions and even blasted her as her former husband’s mistress in a recent post.

Below is a post shared by Lala Kent earlier this week on her Instagram story taken in the same location as the one seen above.

Lala Kent / Instagram

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett recently told Us Weekly in their first joint interview that they were planning to be together forever, fans of Vanderpump Rules shouldn’t expect to see Emmett turning up on the show anytime soon.

“Never! You know, I like my relationship a lot. So, I’m gonna protect it,” Kent explained to the magazine during an appearance at the Gotti premiere in New York City last week. “This isn’t this for the public. This is just for us to enjoy the two of us and not have outside influences.”

Kent and Emmett also said that they would never expose their relationship to the cameras for their own show.

“You know, she’s the star,” Emmett added. “I want her to always be the star. I want to … I’m not good here. Let her be the star, and I’ll always be behind the scenes.”

Lala Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.