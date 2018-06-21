Phillies Fan Injured After Phillie Phanatic Loads Up Hot Dog Launcher And Shoots One Directly Into Her Face

'It just came out of nowhere. And hard.'

What was supposed to be a fun trip to the ballpark turned out to be a big slap in the face for one Philadelphia Phillies fan.

According to ABC 6, Kathy McVay of Plymouth, Pennsylvania, was attending the Phillies-Cardinals game at Citizens Bank Park when she was hit in the face with a sizzlin’ hot dog. McVay was sitting just behind home plate with the famed Phillie Phanatic loaded up on hot dogs and began to launch them into the stands. But unfortunately for McVay, one hot dog hit her square in the face.

“It just came out of nowhere. And hard,” she said.

The dogs, which are wrapped in duct tape, come out of the machine with force. In fact, the hot dog that hit Kathy came out so fast and forceful that it caused Kathy to have to take a trip to the emergency room.

“And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew.”

She was unable to swat the hot dog from her face and react because she actually has a shoulder injury that will require surgery later this week. And the unfortunate hot dog injury left her eyes and nose bruised, but fortunately, a cat scan showed that McVay did not end up suffering a concussion. However, she does need to ice her face about every 20 minutes.

“I have a small hematoma in my eye. And mostly, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. It’s going to go down the side of my face.”

Since McVay is a die-hard Phillies fan, she says that she doesn’t plan to press any charges against the team or stadium but wants to make other fans aware of her injury in hopes that they can prevent the same thing from happening to them.

“Just to be aware, because you never know. I understand a baseball, but not a hot dog,” McVay quipped.

She also says that she is well aware that her story may cause a few people to laugh because, well, it’s not everyday someone gets hit in the face with a hot dog at a ballpark, but if her story makes someone chuckle, Kathy says that is totally fine.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the Phillies organization. Yesterday, they reached out directly to McVay to apologize for the hot dog incident and they also offered her tickets to another game whenever she is feeling up to returning to the stadium.

It is unclear whether or not they offered her a food voucher to perhaps enjoy a bite to eat in the concourse rather than inside the stadium.