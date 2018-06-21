‘Westworld’ Season 2 Finale, Episode 10, Preview: ‘The Passenger’

Get ready for a 90-minute spectacular as the hosts fight for freedom

It seemed like only yesterday Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld was premiering. However, now, here we are, at the very end of the season. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Season 2 finale episode of Westworld.

Episode 10 of Westworld Season 2 is titled “The Passenger.” Thanks to an eagle-eyed viewer checking out HBO’s scheduling in regard to titles for upcoming episodes of Westworld, there has already been plenty of talk about what this title means. If you want information on some of the theories surrounding Episode 10’s title, you can check out this previous Inquisitr article. Alternatively, after the events in Episode 9 of Westworld, you might also like to check out this previous Inquisitr article that deals with Maeve (Thandie Newton) specifically.

HBO hasn’t given a synopsis for the Season 2 finale episode. However, the HBO schedule has revealed that Episode 10 of Westworld will run for one hour and 30 minutes, which means that Westworld fans can enjoy a movie-length finale episode on Sunday night.

While there is no official synopsis for the Season 2 finale of Westworld, HBO has released a trailer for the extended length episode. The trailer opens with what sounds like Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) uttering the request, “Freeze all motor functions.” An image of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is then seen, so the assumption can be made that Episode 10 will deal once more with how Dolores and Bernard interact.

Along with this storyline, it becomes apparent in the trailer that Episode 10 will also deal with the newly weaponized Clementine (Angela Sarafyan).

Interesting to note, according to Collider, is the fact the trailer jumps between screen ratios. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this means that The Cradle will be present in Episode 10 of Westworld Season 2. However, Angela (‎Talulah Riley) recently destroyed The Cradle, so the potential is that these scenes will be flashback scenes.

Alternatively, these scenes could also be a part of the huge computer hinted as being what is hidden behind “The Door.” One scene in this trailer, in particular, shows a room that appears to hold rows of computers.

While the whole trailer is a confusion of everything that is likely to happen in Episode 10 and it will be hard to pinpoint what it all means until the episode actually airs, a brief snippet towards the end of the clip shows Logan (Ben Barnes), a character that is known to be dead in the present-day timeline. While this could just be a flashback as well, it needs to be noted that this scene has the ratio perspective that is present in The Cradle.

You can view the trailer below.

Finally, HBO has released some promotional images for Episode 10 of Westworld Season 2.

You can view the gallery of images for the Season 2 finale below.

Episode 10 of HBO’s Westworld Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET.