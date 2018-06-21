Jennifer Aniston Spotted On Set Of Her New Film, ‘Murder Mystery,’ Alongside Adam Sandler

Turns out, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will be starring in another movie together.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair are currently shooting a film titled Murder Mystery in Montreal. In the film, Sandler and Aniston will play a married couple who go on a European vacation to rekindle their marriage. But of course, the movie takes a turn after the couple is framed for the death of an elderly billionaire.

This is the first film that Aniston has taken part in since she announced her split with husband Justin Theroux in April. In photos from the day of filming, Aniston looks casual in a black v-neck T-shirt, black belt, and pair of jeans. The 49-year-old also donned a high ponytail as well as a gold necklace and earrings.

Sandler was also photographed during filming but he was even more casual than his movie wife. The comedian could be seen in an oversized blue T-shirt and a pair of basketball shorts. Sandler completed his look with a pair of white ankle socks and black sneakers.

Most recently, Aniston was photographed with her best friend and former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, at an event honoring George Clooney. Clooney was honored with the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the Inquisitr shared, the two women both looked stunning as they attended the event as each other’s “dates.” They both donned long black dresses while Aniston wore her signature locks down and Cox wore hers pulled back.

Jennifer Aniston Spotted Filming her and Adam Sandler's Netflix's new movie, "Murder Mystery", in Montreal. (20.06.2018) pic.twitter.com/rIqXseEwKq — Larie Evangelista (@dheldevil888) June 20, 2018

And not only did the women attend the event, but they also honored Clooney with a joint speech. During their speech, they reminisced about the time that Clooney and his co-star, Noah Wyle, were on Friends to promote their show, ER. The episode was titled “Monica & Rachel Date the Doctors,” and aired all the way back in 1995.

“She’s right. Let’s just admit it right here and now. There were millions of people watching Friends that happened to stay there — too lazy to turn the channel. Without us, you’re Chicago Hope, buddy,” Cox joked.

“Lucky for you, George, we remained on the air on Thursday nights, pretty much paving the way for I’d say every success that you’ve had since then. You’re welcome,” Aniston added.

Aniston and Cox will team up again later this year as Jennifer is going to again serve as a bridesmaid to Cox when she marries Johnny McDaid. As fans will recall, Cox was also in the wedding party at Jennifer’s nuptials to Justin Theroux in 2015.

The AFI Life Achievement Award where Clooney was honored will air on June 21 at 10 p.m. on TNT.