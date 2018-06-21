Heavy Floods Bring Flash Floods To Southeast Texas

Flash flood watches and warnings are being issued for many areas that were just pounded by Hurricane Harvey last year.

Sections of Texas’ southeast coast that were hit last year by Hurricane Harvey found themselves under a flash flood warning Wednesday. At a detention center where hundreds stood waiting to be processed, downpours were reported, but problems from the rain were not.

Hidalgo County lies along the Mexican border and is already dealing with flash flooding and as much as six inches of rain. Now CNN reports that they have been told they can expect another two to four inches before the rain stops on Wednesday. The weather service issued warnings to people who try to drive through flood waters, saying, “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.” Warnings for the area expired at 2:45 p.m. CT, and meteorologists are forecasting improved conditions in coming days.

Stories of Texans coming to each other’s aid emerged from sometimes dire situations. One such story was of a 91-year-old woman who lived in McAllen and had to be rescued. Videos of neighbors making their way through flood waters in kayaks and other watercraft are making the rounds on social media and television. McAllen officials reported numerous sinkholes and provided a photo of a large area where pavement had sunk beneath the flood.

Roadways in Port Arthur, Texas, once devastated by Hurricane Harvey, are bumper-high with water as several areas in coastal Texas experienced heavy rains and flash flooding. “The water is all the way up to the bumper of an 18-wheeler. People, stay home!” https://t.co/xNe2Chs24e pic.twitter.com/VDgZKb8CRQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2018

Areas south of Houston and Brownsville are still under flash flood watches. Some of those have changed to warnings as things develop. Corpus Christi has received huge amounts of rain. The weather center there has reported nearly 13 inches of rain in the northwest section of the city between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Unfortunately, the forecast for this area doesn’t show much improvement for a bit. Thursday will bring more rain with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The deluge is not due to a tropical storm, but weather experts say the system bringing all this moisture does have lots of tropical moisture that it’s dumping at rates normally associated with a tropical storm.

Areas of Houston that are still trying to recover from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Harvey last year are also experiencing flooding. Watches were issued for the area southwest of the city, but the weather service says that may extend eastward at some point.

Port Arthur north of Houston was also left reeling from Hurricane Harvey. Tuesday found them pummeled once again by an enormous amount of moisture. Video of Port Arthur shows streets that look like rushing rivers. The Beaumont Port Arthur airport broke their record for the amount of rain to fall in a day when nearly six inches fell during a recent 24-hour period.

Rainfall totals aren’t expected to be as high as the 60 inches that came with Hurricane Harvey, but they will be enough to cause damage, uproot trees, and make travel nearly impossible for a while.