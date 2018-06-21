Authorities found three dead bodies inside an apartment in residential Tuen Mun in Hong Kong after a relative of the family alerted police with concerns when there was no answer from the home. The victims were parents of former nursing student Pang Ching-yu, whose body was also found in the apartment.

Upon entering the dwelling, officers discovered that the husband and wife had both been slain with fatal wounds to their chests, waists, and legs, as reported by CNN. Police suspect that Pang committed suicide after brutally attacking her mother and father with the 30-centimeter knife which was recovered by crime scene investigators. As to the motive behind the violent and tragic act, the suicide note left in Pang’s bedroom suggests that her internal turmoil due to a life-long skin condition played into the murder.

The 23-year-old woman suffered from a seemingly severe case of eczema. In her note, she placed emphasis on the disease. Since the initial find, it has been revealed that Pang had previous forum posts to an online discussion board, located at lihkg.com, where the young woman blamed her parents for her skin condition. A translation of parts from the post was also in the CNN report.

“People with eczema giving birth to kids are worse than poor people giving birth to kids. If you’re poor, you can rely on your own hard work. With eczema, sorry, you have to suffer (your whole life) with no change.”

Within that same forum, Pang went on to speak on her steroid treatments which apparently caused her more grief, due to the side effects also giving her discomfort. She expressed a lack of social life, and also commented on her own morbid perception on the outlook of dealing with her eczema.

“There’s nothing you can do, except to wait and die.”

Tram near the high-rise housing apartments in Tuen Mun, in Hong Kong’s New Territories, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Kin Cheung / AP Images

Eczema, also referred to as atopic dermatitis, affects 35 million Americans, and in China, Cure Eczema Slowly claims that Hong Kong is a host to numerous eczema victims. According to South China Morning Post, Professor Ellis Hon of Chinese University’s department of pediatrics, who was involved in a study about the disease, notes that the environment and rising pollution has caused more people to become allergic, which has raised awareness to the condition and the growing problem.

“50 percent of patients will go on to develop asthma and allergic rhinitis if the [eczema] is not managed properly.”

The chronic skin disease ranges from mild, moderate, to severe forms. Generally, the condition is characterized by dry, itchy skin which also has rashes and sometimes cracked and oozing patches that become raised from the skin. It is clear to see how this negatively effects the lives of those suffering from the dermatitis by causing stress, frustration, and discomfort. National Eczema Association says that there is a scientific link between eczema, stress, anxiety, and also depression.

Police are still investigating the deaths of the parents. At this time no further details are available.