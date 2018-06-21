Kailyn Lowry Blasts Javi Marroquin For Using Their Son To Deliver Pregnancy News, Claims He Lied

'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her ex-husband's baby news on 'Coffee Convos.'

Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy with the way Javi Marroquin chose to break the news of his girlfriend’s pregnancy to her.

During a recent episode of the Teen Mom 2 star’s podcast series with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos, Lowry opened up about the moment she found out that her former husband was expecting his second child with Comeau, who he’s been dating for just months.

According to the mother of three, it all started after Marroquin requested he have Lincoln for the weekend so that he and the four-year-old could spend time with some cousins who were in town.

After suspecting something was going on between Marroquin and Comeau, who reconciled earlier this year after briefly dating last summer, Lowry confronted Marroquin with questions about a potential pregnancy. However, at first, Marroquin lied about Comeau being pregnant and assured Lowry that they were not preparing to start a family together. Then, after being asked again, Marroquin reportedly told Lowry that Comeau was expecting his child.

“Lincoln saw a picture of the ultrasound and I told him that Lauren has a baby in her belly,” he explained to his ex-wife.

The photo of Lincoln and the ultrasound was ultimately publicized and when she saw it, Lowry felt like “Javi used Lincoln and the cousins as a way to get Lincoln there to do the pregnancy photos instead of just being honest with me about it.”

“That whole dishonesty thing, that’s what bothers me,” she told Chrisley.

Continuing on, Lowry told her co-host that she suspects Marroquin’s second child is “between three and four months” old, which means that Marroquin must have conceived the child very soon after he and Comeau got back together.

As for the timeline of Lauren Comeau’s pregnancy, Lowry admitted to being “mindf*cked” and said that she is well aware that the timeline is “a little messy.” As fans well know, Marroquin was involved in a committed relationship with Briana Dejesus up until February of this year and also attempted to get back with Lowry months ago.

Despite her questions regarding when exactly her ex-husband conceived his second child, Lowry said that she wishes Marroquin and Comeau the best and is excited for their son Lincoln. ‘

“The pictures were cute, I’ll give them that,” she added.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.