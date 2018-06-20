Peter Fonda Apologizes After Saying That Barron Trump Should Be Placed In A ‘Cage With Pedophiles’

'I tweeted something highly inappropriate.'

Peter Fonda is now apologizing for the Twitter spree that caused the Secret Service to get involved.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Melania Trump was forced to call the Secret Service after a tweet that actor Peter Fonda sent out, reacting to the zero-tolerance policy that is allegedly separating migrant children from their families.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES…”

The end of the tweet went on to ask if putting Barron in the cage with pedophiles may perhaps make his mother stand up to her husband, President Donald Trump, over the zero-tolerance policy.

The questionable tweet has since been deleted though it is unclear as to whether Peter deleted the tweet himself or if the Secret Service ended up deleting it from the popular social media forum. Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that “The tweet is sick and irresponsible and [Secret Service] has been notified.”

But it didn’t stop there. Fonda also sent out another tweet, this time saying that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ three children ought to be kidnapped and locked in a basement.

However, after a lot of backlash from the public, Fonda is going on the record and apologizing for his crude words against Donald and Melania’s 11-year-old son. Many people think that children of politicians should be left out of politics. According to Perez Hilton, Fonda released the following statement:

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television… Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

First Lady Melania Trump not putting up with Peter Fonda’s threats… https://t.co/hsMQrC4kPm — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 20, 2018

Barron’s half-brother, Donald Trump Jr., also called out Fonda for attacking a child in his tasteless rant.

“You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Earlier today, Donald Trump officially signed an executive order that would end the administration’s policy of separating the families of illegal immigrants as they are traveling across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Inquisitr.

The president also spoke out about his actions, saying that he does not like to see any families being separated and believes that “anyone with a heart” would also feel strongly about it.