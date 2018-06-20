‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reached Out To Meghan King Edmonds After The Birth Of Her Twin Boys

Meghan King Edmonds chatted with her former co-star days after welcoming Hayes and Hart.

Meghan King Edmonds may have quit her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County but that doesn’t mean she’s lost touch with the entire cast of the show. In fact, she recently spoke to her former co-star and friend Tamra Judge.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Edmonds opened up about her recent communication with Judge, explaining that she spoke to the mother of four shortly after welcoming her twin boys, Hayes and Hart.

“I talked to Tamra the other day. I don’t know if she gave advice as much as she was just like, ‘You’re a rockstar,'” Edmonds revealed.

In addition to her two boys, Edmonds shares her 18-month-old daughter, Aspen, with husband Jim Edmonds.

Since welcoming her second and third child on June 5, Edmonds says her brain has turned to “mush.” However, she does make an effort to keep in touch with those close to her and said that she and Judge text one another frequently.

Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 10 in 2015 and Tamra June has been appearing on the show since Season 3.

In January, after starring on the show for just three seasons, Edmonds announced to her fans and followers that she would be leaving the show to focus on her pregnancy and growing family with husband Jim Edmonds. Since then, she and Jim have been spending the majority of their time in Missouri, where they are building their dream home.

While Meghan King Edmonds won’t be seen starring alongside Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Edmonds said that she was excited to tune into the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to catch up and see where everybody is on TV and text them as it goes and be like, ‘Wait, did this really happen?’ and check out the new girls,” Edmonds revealed to Us Weekly. “I should probably reach out to them to tell them that I know what it’s like to be the new girl. I’ll have to do that if I can remember. But yeah, I can’t wait to watch!”

Emily Moore Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter were added to the reality series’ cast earlier this year and will make their official debuts on the show next month.

Tamra Judge and her co-stars will be returning to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m.