Kim Kardashian Reportedly Refuses To Even Utter Tristan Thompson’s Name

While Kim may be ecstatic that her sister Khloe and her daughter, True, are back in Los Angeles, Kim isn’t as happy to see Khloe’s cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kim opened up about what it is like having her sister back in town and she could not be happier. When Khloe and True returned home to L.A. from Cleveland on Sunday, Kim says that the entire family wanted to rush over and see the girls.

“It’s very good to have Khloe back. I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed.”

Another added bonus of having her home? More photos. In the interview, Kim dished that since Khloe’s baby True and her daughter Chicago are so close in age, she wants to make sure they grow up to be BFFs. Add Kylie’s 4-month-old daughter, Stormi, into the mix and you have the next wave of reality stars.

And while Kim is super excited to have Khloe and True back home, she can’t really say the same about Tristan, who allegedly infamously cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter. A source tells Radar Online that Kim actually hates Tristan so much that she will not even say his name out loud.

“Kim hates Tristan and she doesn’t even want to talk about him at all.”

The source close to the Kardashian klan goes on to say that Kim, Kourtney, and even Kylie think that the whole situation is really messed up. Kim will reportedly not back down and discuss Thompson even though she has nothing but love for her sister, Khloe.

“Kim wants Khloe to realize that she wants nothing to do with Tristan because she knows he is bad for her.”

Aside from the family drama, Kim has been keeping busy and focusing on her KKW beauty and fragrance lines. Yesterday, the mother of three shared a photo of the outside of a KKW popup shop at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. The reality star shares that people will be able to stop by the popup shop from June 20 through June 27.

It seems as though a lot of her fans want to go to the store as the post has already received 460,000 likes in addition to 4,600 comments within just 14 hours of being posted.

“Now I can find the right contour color for me,” one fan exclaimed.

No matter what, it will be interesting to see how the Tristan drama pans out.