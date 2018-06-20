It’s Over, Again! ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Tinsley Mortimer And Boyfriend Scott Kluth Split

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have reportedly called it quits.

On June 20, Us Weekly shared a report with readers in which they revealed that the Real Housewives of New York City star’s relationship with the coupon king had come to an end less than one week after Mortimer was seen trying on wedding dresses with her mom on the show.

“They have a complicated relationship,” a source told the magazine.

As fans of Mortimer will recall, she was introduced to Kluth last year by her Real Housewives of New York City co-star Carole Radziwill. Since then, the couple has struggled to make their romance work as they attempt to navigate through their long-distance relationship.

While Mortimer is based out of New York City, Kluth lives in Chicago, where he runs the Coupon Cabin.

“They talk every single day and still say I love you,” the source continued. “She’s so busy in NYC and he’s so busy in Chicago that they are not exclusive right now because it’s long distance.”

According to the source, Mortimer and Kluth have been known to take breaks from their committed relationship from time to time and are optimistic about reuniting in the future when their schedules aren’t as crazy. As the insider explained, Kluth can’t let go of his relationship with Mortimer and Mortimer is hanging on to hopes of a future marriage with Kluth.

In the meantime, Mortimer and Kluth are friends.

In October of last year, after dating for just months, Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth called it quits for the first time but ultimately got back together around the holidays. Then, in May, fans saw the reunion air on The Real Housewives of New York City.

During last week’s episode of the Bravo TV reality series, Mortimer and her mom Dale were seen getting emotional as she tried on wedding dresses and also teared up as they looked at photos of her frozen eggs during a FaceTime session with her doctor.

“Oh my god … That’s, like, crazy!” Mortimer said to her mom. “That’s, like, my babies!”

“I’m thinking I’m looking at what could potentially be my children,” she later added.

Mortimer and Kluth have not yet spoken publicly about their latest reported split.

Mortimer and Kluth have not yet spoken publicly about their latest reported split.