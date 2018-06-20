NBA Rumors: ‘Sporting News’ Lists Knicks As Potential Free Agency Destination For Isaiah Thomas

'Sporting News' has listed the Knicks as a potential free agency suitor for free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas.

As the NBA offseason is beginning to pick up speed, the rumor mill is running on all cylinders. Plenty of rumors have come out about the upcoming free agency period, where there are quite a few intriguing players to keep an eye on. Outside of the big names like LeBron James and Paul George, there are plenty of players that can make a major impact on the team that signs them.

One of the most intriguing players that will hit the market this offseason is point guard Isaiah Thomas. Just two short years ago he was considered to be one of the best point guards in the NBA, but a hip injury and rough 2017-18 season have caused his value to fall quickly.

Now, it isn’t even considered likely that Thomas will be a starting point guard next season. That being said, there are teams out there that need an upgrade at point guard who might take a chance on him with a short-term contract.

According to an article from Sporting News, the New York Knicks would be one of the best options for Thomas this offseason. New York has been looking for a better starting point guard for a few years now and if Thomas can get back to playing like he did with the Boston Celtics, the Knicks would be getting a star.

The article also states that Thomas could bring some much-needed star power to town.

“Thomas could bring some star power to a Knicks team that has been missing it since the days of Carmelo Anthony, even if it’s only on a short deal.”

Isaiah Thomas has successful arthroscopic surgery on right hip ➡️ REPORTS: https://t.co/VIT6Z0cJcl pic.twitter.com/FjuiW9go0D — NBA.com (@NBAcom) March 29, 2018

Thomas played in 17 regular season games with the Los Angeles Lakers last year after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline. In those 17 games, he averaged 15.6 points per game to go along with 5.0 assists. His shooting percentages were a concern, however, at just 38.3 percent from the floor overall and 32.7 percent from the three-point line.

At 29 years old, Thomas is likely going to look for a short-term “prove it” deal this offseason. He will want to go somewhere where he can be a big part of the offense and a starter. New York needs help in a big way and might be exactly the kind of stage that Thomas needs to set him up for another big contract.

Other teams that have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Thomas are the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and even the Lakers.

Expect to see Thomas look at all of his options this offseason. He is trying to turn his career around and will do his research before deciding which team he will trust with that process.