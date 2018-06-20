Michael Cohen Leaves RNC Committee, Trashes Policy On Migrant Family Separation

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, has resigned from the Republican National Committee, ABC News reports. Cohen was the deputy finance chair on the RNC’s Finance committee. In his resignation letter, Cohen cites the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as one of the reasons that he is stepping down. He’s also being investigated on criminal charges by federal authorities in New York.

“This important role requires the full-time attention and dedication of each member. Given the ongoing Mueller and SDNY investigations, that simply is impossible for me to do,” he wrote.

Cohen also blasted the Trump administration’s policy of separating children of illegal immigrants from their parents, bringing up the fact that he is the son of a Holocaust survivor.

“As the son of a Polish Holocaust survivor, the images and sounds of this family separation policy is heart-wrenching,” Cohen added. “While I strongly support measures that will secure our porous borders, children should never be used as bargaining chips.”As ABC notes, this is the first time that Michael Cohen has expressed a difference of opinion with the Trump administration.

But on Wednesday President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would end the policy of separating illegal immigrant children from their parents. As CNBC reports, the White House had previously insisted that Congress was the only body who could end the separation policy. But the present administration has backed down from that position amidst growing public outcry against the policy.

BREAKING: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen likely to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York as his attorneys leave case, sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/AHPYOLGt1Q pic.twitter.com/R0DjCZf2Tn — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2018

Trump said that he was signing the executive order because he didn’t like “the sight or feeling of families being separated.” He added that his government will continue its “zero-tolerance” policy and will, therefore, keep on criminally prosecuting adults who enter the United States illegally, even those who are seeking asylum. According to CNBC, the White House will also continue to seek to pass legislation that will end family separation and finance the border that he’s been talking about since the presidential campaign. limiting legal immigration.

As for Michael Cohen, CNBC also reports that the resignation may not make a big impact at the RNC. One of their sources on the committee said that Cohen had been “inactive” for some time. But the news of Cohen dropping out of the prominent role at the RNC comes amidst speculation that the attorney might be gearing up to cooperate with the federal investigation and give information on the president. According to CNN, members of Cohen’s circle have hinted that Trump’s lawyer is ready to talk in order to relieve some of the pressure that currently is on him and his family.

“Anything is a possibility,” the source said.