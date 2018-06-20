Christina Aguilera Is Practically Naked In Sultry ‘Liberation’ Outtakes

With the title of her upcoming album being Liberation, it comes as no surprise that Christina Aguilera is doing just that in the teaser photos.

Photographer Milan Zrnic was the mastermind behind the sexy photoshoot and he was quick to post the nearly-nude pic of Christina on his Instagram page. In the photo, a short-haired Aguilera leans back while sporting an oversized blazer with only one button done. The shot is definitely NSFW as the singer’s left breast hangs out and it’s only censored by a black rectangle.

It appears as though the 36-year-old is sporting a little bit of makeup, including a smokey eye. Aguilera also sports a pair of long and dangling earrings in the photo. She has yet to post the photo on her own Instagram account but Milan’s picture has already gotten a ton of attention from his followers with over 500 likes. A few of Aguilera’s fans commented on the image with a fire emoji while some others used their words.

“One of my favorites!! Hope you enjoyed working with her!!”

“We need the uncensored version lol,” another fan wrote.

And a few days ago, Aguilera had fans talking with another sultry photo that was posted to her own Instagram account. In the NSFW image, Aguilera sits against a white wall on an unnamed beach. She leaves little to the imagination in a see-through red cover-up with nothing underneath.

Like many of the other photos posted to her Instagram account, this one gained a lot of attention from Aguilera’s 5-million-plus followers. Many fans were quick to comment on how amazing the singer looks in this particular image while countless other fans were quick to applaud the singer for being so confident.

“I’ve been a fan since 1999 and I can honestly say this is the most real and least shady Christina I’ve ever seen. She is here living her artist truth not caring about others. It’s great to see.”

“Holy Moly Christina!! I’m in love with your curves!!! I’m happily married but Wow, you are perfect,” another fan wrote.

Within just four days of posting the image, it has already received a lot of accolades with over 202,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments. Liberation will be Christina’s first studio album in over six years and Aguilera has confessed that she is thrilled to be returning to music once again.

“I feel like a new artist again, which is so refreshing. It’s what I’ve been needing for so long. I don’t really have any expectations,” she told People.

Aguilera will begin touring this coming fall.