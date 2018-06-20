Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay $100,000 A Month In Child, Spousal Support

It looks like Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams will have to fork over more cash after it’s being reported that the 36-year-old has just been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in child and spousal support. As reported by Us Weekly, according to court documents filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, June 19, Williams must pay $50,629 a month in child support to his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. In addition to the child support, Williams was previously ordered to pay $50,695 a month in spousal support, which was upped in January from $33,000. The latest court ruling notes that Williams has an “extraordinarily high” monthly salary of more than $521,000. Starting July 1, Williams is ordered to pay one half of the child support amount on the first day of the month and the second half on the 15th day of the month.

As TMZ previously reported, the actor’s lawyers had tried to argue that the $50,000 in monthly spousal support should also cover child support expenses for the couple’s children, but the law dictates that child and spousal support are separate. This new order is said to be a temporary order until the pair reaches a final settlement.

Williams and Drake-Lee tied the knot in September 2012 and ended up calling it quits about five years later when Williams filed for divorce in April 2017.

The real estate broker and estranged wife of Williams requested sole legal custody of their two children, Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 2, after Williams filed. In court documents that were obtained in August by Us Weekly, Drake-Lee claimed that her estranged husband has an unpredictably busy work schedule and “a revolving door of intimate partners.” Williams quickly responded in a statement to Us at the time, alleging in part that “the dramatizations made in Aryn’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

In January 2018, according to a report by E!, a judge upped Williams’ spousal support to $50,000 a month. E! later confirmed at the time that a judge signed off on a petition requesting that Williams pay Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support. According to the court documents, the payment increased by $17,000 from $33,242.

In March, Williams was awarded joint physical custody of the couple’s two kids. According to court documents, Williams was granted custody of his children every other weekend, two days each week, as well as on Father’s Day. Earlier this month, documents show that Williams asked for Drake-Lee’s request for increased child support be denied. Williams stated in the documents that his ex “exaggerates many of our expenses and the children’s needs, while also lumping her personal expenses as expenses for the children.”