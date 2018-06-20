Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson Leave Greece As Engagement Vacation Seems Headed Toward An End

After an amazing vacation throughout Europe, 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy seem to be making their way back home again.

Jenna Johnson of Dancing with the Stars couldn’t have asked for a better setting to get engaged, as fiancé Val Chmerkovskiy popped the question in the midst of a multi-city European vacation a few days ago. The two DWTS stars have been sharing plenty of tidbits from their travels via their Instagram pages, and they just departed Greece and are seemingly about ready to make their way back home.

Those who have been following this exotic vacation of the two Dancing with the Stars pros know that Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson started out their trip by spending a few days in Amsterdam. Many wondered if they would get engaged there, as DWTS fans felt sure that a proposal was coming at some point during this trip. However, Val waited until they were in Italy do drop down on bended knee.

After some time in Venice, Jenna and Val went to Greece and it was clear that they were going to have a difficult time leaving Mykonos. Chmerkovskiy posted a gorgeous shot on Instagram showing him in a hot tub overlooking the Greek coast, and Johnson’s recent Instagram Stories showed her looking absolutely glamorous as she noted that she was sad to be leaving Greece.

It looks as if Chmerkovskiy and Johnson will be headed back to the United States soon, but as of their latest Insta Stories, they weren’t done with their vacation quite yet. Val and Jenna are back in Amsterdam and they were making new, romantic memories upon their return.

The Dancing with the Stars dancers did some dining back in the Netherlands, and they wondered at some of the gorgeous architecture that Val filmed and shared. In addition, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson shared some smooches with one another as they seemingly rode a gondola down the canals of Amsterdam.

With all of these great locales packed into one trip, how did Chmerkovskiy decide where to propose? People explains that Val visited Venice for the first time when he was just 17-years-old, and at the time, he thought it was the most romantic place in the world. Apparently, he decided then and there that he would wait to return to Venice until it was time to propose. The Dancing with the Stars pro said that he kept his word 15 years later and that it was perfect.

It does look like Val and Jenna will be flying home very soon, as they are slated to do an event together in the U.S. over the weekend. How soon will Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson get married? Dancing with the Stars fans will be anxious to get answers on that front, that much is certain.