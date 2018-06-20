Turpin Family Trial Sees Daughter Jordan Accuse Father David Of Sexual Abuse

Jordan Turpin's horrific 911 call was heard by the court today.

Jordan Turpin, the daughter of David and Louise Turpin who escaped the so-called “house of horrors” where she lived, testified today that she was frequently the victim of sexual abuse, Radar Online is reporting.

In a horrifying 911 call played to the courtroom today, Jordan, 17, could be heard telling the operator that the smell in her house was so bad that sometimes she and her siblings would wake up unable to breathe.

“I live in a family of 15 people and my parents are abusive; they abuse us and my two little sisters are chained up.”

And in equally-disturbing testimony, Jordan told the court that her father repeatedly sexually abused her. That revelation comes from KABC-TV (Los Angeles) reporter Rob McMillan, who live-tweeted the proceedings on Wednesday.

“[Jordan claimed that Robert Turpin] called her over to him, pulled her pants down, and put her on his lap.”

When Jordan resisted, David Turpin allegedly kept trying to have sex with her, but was interrupted when Jordan’s mother came into the room. He then allegedly warned her she’d “better not tell anybody what happened.”

The Turpin case came to international attention in January of this year, after daughter Jordan escaped her confinement and called 911.

California lawmakers call for more homeschool oversight: Despite the horrors of the Turpin case, homeschool advocates note child abuse risk factors don’t include learning at home https://t.co/RPR0ge9dPF #Schooled @LeighJonesWORLD @AsmJoseMedina @HSLDA @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/SIRFaE1qmk — WORLD (@WORLD_mag) January 24, 2018

What authorities allegedly found inside the home was horrible beyond anyone’s imagination. Twelve of the siblings were allegedly found shackled to their beds with chains. The kids were allegedly dirty (Jordan would go on to say that they were only allowed to shower once per year) and malnourished and appeared small for their ages. The kids would later tell authorities that they were repeatedly beaten and tortured by their parents.

Further, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the house was filthy and covered in animal and human waste. And in an almost cruel bit of irony, the two family dogs found at the home were healthy and not found to be malnourished.

Louis Turpin’s sister, Elizabeth Flores, would later tell the media that Louise seemed unaware that she had done anything wrong.

“Louise was really living in a la-la land that she didn’t do nothing wrong and that she’s going to get out and we’re going to play board games again and just kind of like that attitude.”

The kids, including some who are adults, have all been taken into state custody and given appropriate medical care. Meanwhile, their parents face a host of criminal charges. David and Louise were each charged with 12 counts of torture, 12 counts of false imprisonment, seven counts of abuse on a dependent adult, and six counts of child abuse. David faces an additional charge of a lewd act on a child under 14 years old.