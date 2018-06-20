Ryan Reynolds Apologizes To A Fan Whose Girlfriend Broke Up With Him After ‘Deadpool 2’

Ryan Reynolds is apologizing to one fan whose girlfriend took some advice from his Deadpool 2 character which resulted in them breaking up.

Reynolds, 41, took on the role of Wade Wilson in the second installment of the Deadpool movie franchise that premiered last month. In one scene Wilson, also known as Deadpool, advises girlfriends in the audience to break up with their significant others.

One fan of the film said his girlfriend took that advice literally. In a tweet written to the movie star on Monday, the fan explained that the film came out on his birthday and his girlfriend decided to watch it without him.

After watching, the guy said his girlfriend broke up with him. While he still expressed his love for Reynolds, the Reynolds fan called the experience disastrous.

“I thought it would be the ultimate birthday gift but it turned out to be a disaster,” he tweeted.

There’s a scene in the film where Deadpool tells your girlfriend to break up with you. I didn’t think she’d take it seriously. I’m so sorry. Still friends? https://t.co/M6nGFipl3j — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 18, 2018

Reynolds explained his position on the matter, insisting that he never thought any girlfriends watching the film would actually feel led to take Deadpool’s advice.

“There’s a scene in the film where Deadpool tells your girlfriend to break up with you,” Reynolds explained in his reply. “I didn’t think she’d take it seriously. I’m so sorry. Still friends?”

The fan assured Reynolds that there were no hard feelings.

Reynolds has been known to interact with his fans both on and off of social media. While promoting Deadpool 2 on The Graham Norton Show last month he recalled one odd encounter with a fan that took place when a newlywed was having health issues.

The actor said he was on an airplane when a newlywed wife became sick. According to Reynolds she was “Not just throwing up ill, but really painting with her internal organs.”

Instead of being attentive to his wife who was leaving the airplane on a stretcher, Reynolds said the fan was more focused on the Canadian actor.

“She was taken off the plane on a stretcher it was so bad. As her new husband followed her out, he spotted me and shouted, ‘Deadpool. High five,'” Reynolds said recounting the story. “It was a surreal moment – firstly, I didn’t want to high five him just in case he was infected and secondly, he seemed to have no concern for his dying wife!”

Ryan Reynolds’ latest film Deadpool 2 is in theaters now. He is slated to continue to play Wade Wilson in an X-Force movie along with Deadpool 3.

The dates of the follow-up films have yet to be released.