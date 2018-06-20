Scheana Marie Is Planning For A Future Family: ‘I Want To Freeze My Eggs’ But Don’t Want ‘To Get Fat’

'Vanderpump Rules' cast member Scheana Marie wants a baby in the future.

Scheana Marie is currently single but that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about starting a family in the future.

During an interview with Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley, formerly of The Real Housewives of Orange County, on her podcast series, Scheananigans, the Vanderpump Rules cast member announced plans to freeze her eggs.

“I want to freeze my eggs this year,” she revealed.

According to Scheana, she always believed she would have kids at a young age, especially after marrying her now-ex-husband Mike Shay in her 20s. As she explained, she always felt that she and Shay would have kids shortly after they wed and assumed she would be a mom of at least one by the age of 33. However, as fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Scheana and Shay called it quits on their relationship in late 2016.

While Scheana believed she and her most recent boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, were also headed towards a family in 2017, they split after just months of dating and she’s been single ever since.

“I’ve been single for almost a year now. It’s been like 10 months and I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s going to stay this way for a while.’ So, I know I need to freeze my eggs. I just need to find the time,” she said.

Scheana Marie went on to say that while she wants to ensure that she won’t be faced with a situation in which she won’t be able to conceive a child when she wants to, she is a bit hesitant to go through with the egg freezing process because she doesn’t want to gain weight.

“I don’t want to get fat to not even have a baby,” she explained to Rossi and Slade, who are currently in the midst of trying for a baby through in-vitro fertilization.

While Scheana Marie doesn’t want a baby at this point in time, she wants to make sure she has a backup plan in place, just in case she wants to start a family with someone in the coming years.

Scheana then said that she is not currently looking to commit herself to anyone.

“I can’t picture myself pregnant, having kids and getting married again. I just can’t see that but I might change my mind in five years and then I’ll wish I had those 33-year-old eggs,” she noted.

Scheana Marie and the cast of Vanderpump Rules will be seen in the show’s seventh season later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date has not yet been set.