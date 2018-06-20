Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Dine At Bobby Flay’s Restaurant For Date Night

Singer Ariana Grande and her fiance Pete Davidson sure do have a lot to celebrate as of late, and the couple hit the New York City streets Tuesday night to chow down and celebrate all the amazing things that have transpired over the past few weeks. As E! reported, funny man Davidson and his fiancée were just spotted on a dinner date at popular chef Bobby Flay’s restaurant Gato in New York City on Tuesday, June 19.

“At Gato restaurant, they slipped in the back door and were in there about two and half hours,” a source told the media outlet. “Bobby Flay stuck his head out the back to say farewell.”

Photogs snapped a photo of the duo walking hand-in-hand during their casual date night in the city as the pair made a bee-line for the restaurant. Grande was snapped wearing a nude-ish colored skin tight tube top, black cargo pants and black platform stiletto boots. Grande also was spotted rocking her signature high ponytail and a small black crossbody bag. Her husband-to-be took the casual route for their date and was snapped wearing a light purple T-shirt over black track pants and purple and white sneakers.

“They looked pretty loved up,” the source went on to say of the couple. “They held hands in and out of the car. Pete appeared to help her get out of the car and down the step exiting with those giant heels she had on. Like a gentleman. Very sweet.”

More Photos Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were spotted in New York pic.twitter.com/aH1RCl75OO — Ariana World Update (@_worldupdate) June 20, 2018

The couple has been making headlines as of late after it was reported that Davidson popped the question to the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer after just a few weeks of dating.

Their whirlwind romance and subsequent engagement shocked fans and followers as more details of the couple’s whereabouts, and the relationship came to light. Within the past couple of weeks, it was reported that Davidson not only popped the question to Grande but to celebrate their love the duo also opted to get matching tattoos to commemorate their special bond.

Over the weekend the 24-year-old pop singer teased fans on social media that the couple had taken the next step in their relationship and had decided to move in together.

As it was previously reported by Inquistr, Grande posted a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants sitting on a box, on her Instagram stories and captioned the picture with, “Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker, and Red Vines.”

Just yesterday it was reported by Inquisitr per TMZ, that Grande and Davidson were spotted visiting a Restoration Hardware store in New York City with friends as it was said that the duo was shopping for their unfurnished apartment. Grande later posted a video of her, Davidson and a friend acting playful next to a rug display during their shopping date.