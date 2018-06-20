‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Comments On The New Jax Taylor And His Engagement To Brittany Cartwright

Does Scheana Marie believe Jax Taylor has truly changed?

Scheana Marie spoke about the new Jax Taylor and his recent engagement to girlfriend Brittany Cartwright during an episode of her podcast series, Scheananigans, on PodcastOne.

Just weeks after Taylor and Cartwright went public with their engagement on Instagram, Scheana spoke to former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley about their relationship and revealed that Taylor has changed a lot since losing his father to cancer last year.

“[Jax’s] dad passed away at the end of last year and I think that was really a wake-up call for him and he just is standing so strong by making his dad proud. And he’s just being the best version of himself that he’s ever been,” she said.

“I’ve never seen them happier. They were glowing the other night,” she continued of the Vanderpump Rules cast members.

Although Taylor’s new demeanor appears to some to be quite different than his normal persona, Scheana admitted that she’s seen the softer side of Taylor in the past. However, after each of those instances, he reverted back to his old ways.

“I’ve seen this side of Jax briefly, for like for a couple of days or here and there, but I’ve really seen such a positive change in him and I’m hoping that this is going to last,” Scheana said.

As for the couple’s upcoming wedding, which may or may not air on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana seemingly confirmed that Taylor and Cartwright would be tying the knot in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky.

“She’s been planning her wedding since she was a little girl. She already knows what castle she wants to get married in Kentucky,” Scheana revealed.

Taylor and Cartwright got engaged at the Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California on June 8. Right away, a number of photos were shared.

Following Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement, which was filmed for Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Scheana Marie and the rest of the series’ cast, including Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval, attended a surprise party for the couple at their West Hollywood, California apartment.

As for what fans can expect to see from Scheana during the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, they likely won’t be treated to any details regarding Scheana’s love life. After all, she’s currently single after splitting from Robert Parks-Valletta at the end of last season.