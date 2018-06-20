Always His ‘Second Choice’? Selena Gomez Reacts To Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Dating, Reports ‘Radar’

Selena Gomez is amused about Justin Bieber's reunion with Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez is amused after learning her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, reportedly reconciled his past romance with Hailey Baldwin after their split earlier this year.

According to a June 20 report from Radar Online, Gomez is unconcerned with the latest update in Bieber’s love life and actually feels that it proves he never actually changed his ways to begin with.

As fans will recall, Gomez and Bieber reunited at the end of last year after her split from The Weeknd and around the same time, it was reported that Gomez was giving him another chance because he had grown up and was spending a lot of time in church. Now, however, it appears that Bieber is still embarking on the typical cycle of dating girl after girl.

“Hailey must recognize by now that she’ll always be Justin’s second choice,” the insider noted.

In the past, Bieber has been known to turn to Baldwin when his and Gomez’s relationships haven’t worked out. So, seeing with Baldwin months after his split from Gomez is no surprise. In fact, it seems to prove that history does repeat itself — at least when it comes to Bieber and his love life.

As for Gomez, she has kept a very low profile since splitting from Bieber earlier this year and is currently enjoying time with friends in Europe.

“Justin is the farthest thing from her mind right now and she is just glad that she decided to leave him when she did,” the source explained.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber went public with their rekindled romance in October of last year after Gomez split from The Weeknd after about 10 months of dating. In the months that followed, the couple continued to be spotted together in Los Angeles and was also seen in Jamaica for the wedding of Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber.

Although Gomez and Bieber appeared to be doing well as they spent low key nights at their home and attended church services together, their relationship seemed to be over by February and earlier this month, after Hailey Baldwin seemingly went public with Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted together.

As fans may know, Baldwin and Mendes had been linked to one another for months before their red carpet appearance at the Met Gala. So, when they appeared alongside one another, many believed they were confirming their romance. Now, however, that doesn’t appear to have been the case.