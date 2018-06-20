Ashley Graham Shows Off Cleavage In Mirror Selfie, Boasts About Getting Into Shorts

Plus-sized supermodel Ashley Graham took to her Instagram Tuesday feeling herself after the 30-year-old updated fans on her whereabouts over the past two weeks. As the Daily Mail reported, the outspoken supermodel took to social media to tease fans with a racy selfie, flaunting her enviable curves. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum posted a photo of herself throwing up the peace sign showing off her ample cleavage in a low-cut tank top. In the saucy pic, Graham was seen wearing a black, yellow, and orange striped top that was strategically unbuttoned giving just the right amount of exposure of the dark-haired beauty’s cleavage.

As one of the world’s most recognizable (and well-traveled) plus-sized models, Graham let her followers know that she has been “booked and “busy” the last few weeks and that she’s finally getting the opportunity to spend some time at home.

“Been 2 weeks since I’ve been home home,” Graham told her seven million followers. Referring to her excitement of finally being home Graham followed up saying, “Needless to say- I’m ecstatic.”

The Nebraska native posted yet another selfie of herself on her Instagram stories boasting about the small victory she had just achieved. Donning a casual white t-shirt, shorts, and slippers, Graham took to her social media excitedly boasting to her fans about getting into her bottoms, telling her followers that she struggled to get into the short-shorts at one point and time in a previously posted video.

Just two days ago, the model made headlines again after posting a racy photo of herself rocking a black bikini. As Inquisitrpreviously reported it, fans praised Graham for posting the photo that fearlessly shows her showing off her curves. Graham got tons of love from her followers after posting the photo which also included a shout out from singer Demi Lovato. The talented actress and singer who, like Graham has devoted her time to promote body positivity, commented “Hot Mama” under the photograph of Graham showing off in the black string bikini.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

Graham, who has been an active voice for plus-sized women in the modeling industry has spoken out about the negative connotations, implications and biases’ that come with being plus-sized in the industry.

As of late, following in Graham’s footsteps, Lovato has been making it her mission to denounce what she calls “diet culture” by actively inspiring her followers on social media to follow a health plan that suits them and encouraging them to reject societal expectations regarding “perfect” body standards.