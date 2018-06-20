Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Prototype With All-Screen Design Reportedly Sighted, But Many Remain Unconvinced

A well-known online leaker posted a photo of what many believe is the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S10 in prototype form, with what appears to be an “all-screen” setup with hardly any top or bottom bezels. However, not everyone in the leaking community believes that the device in question is a Galaxy S10 prototype, despite how the leaker seemed to reference the phone’s supposed internal codename.

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter user “Ice Universe,” who was described by TechRadar as a “known” leaker, shared a supposed prototype of the Samsung Galaxy S10, a device widely expected to be announced early next year at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While there didn’t seem to be any visible operating system or user interface on the device, the image piqued the interest of many, as the phone came with a virtually bezel-less, “all-screen” design, and didn’t seem to come with many of the usual features associated with the front of a smartphone — no speaker, no onscreen buttons, and no sensors. TechRadar speculated that the prototype appeared to have a curved screen, power and volume controls on the side, and what might be a button for Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant.

While @UniverseIce did not refer to the leaked prototype as a Samsung Galaxy S10, the leaker used the caption “This may be a design beyond,” which TechRadar noted is a reference to the device’s codename of “Beyond.” The publication also speculated that the lack of a front-facing shooter could mean Samsung is using pop-up cameras or has found a way to incorporate the phone’s cameras into the display. Furthermore, the photo lent credence to previous rumors about the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint scanner also being built into the screen and hinted that the phone’s fingerprint scanner, if it does indeed exist, might be located on the back.

Despite the supposed leak apparently hinting at a major redesign for the “slightly dated” Samsung Galaxy S line, there were some sources, as reported by Android Authority, that doubted the leak. The publication itself noted that there were some “odd reflections” on the phone’s lower-middle-left and bottom right. It also quoted one well-known individual in the leaking community, the “trusted” Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, who cast doubt on the photo’s veracity by tweeting the hashtag, “#LOLeak.”

According to Android Authority, there are a few explanations that could illustrate why Ice Universe used the word “beyond” when posting the photo of the purported Samsung Galaxy S10 prototype — one, it might have all been a coincidence, and two, it could be a result of inaccurate machine translation from the leaker’s native Chinese. The publication cited Ice Universe’s Weibo page, which uses a caption roughly translated as “This is the next step” when describing the same device.