‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Erica Mena Rocks Hot Bikini Body

The brunette beauty is a fitness buff who recently went vegan.

Erica Mena, star of the VH1 reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, flaunted her sizzling bikini body on Instagram to the delight of her 3.4 million followers.

Mena often posts video clips from her gym workouts, during which she usually lifts weights, does calisthenics, as well as lots of lunges and squats to maintain her firm glutes.

The curvy 5-foot-7 former model made People En Espanol’s “50 Most Beautiful” list in 2015, and it’s easy to see why.

The brunette beauty, who’s of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, has a jaw-dropping bikini body, glowing skin, gorgeous hair, and beautiful facial features.

Vegan Diet And Weightlifting Keep Her Fit

Erica has revealed on social media that she tries to follow a vegan diet. Vegetarian and vegan diets aid weight loss and have anti-aging health benefits, obesity experts say.

“A diet of minimally processed foods close to nature — predominantly plants — is decisively associated with health promotion and disease prevention,” Dr. David Katz of Yale University wrote in the Annual Review of Public Health.

Another celebrity vegan is supermodel Christie Brinkley, as the Inquisitr has reported. At age 64, Brinkley still has a sensational bikini body and is enjoying excellent health, which she attributes to diet and exercise.

Erica Mena lifts weights to maintain muscle tone, especially in her thighs and glutes.

Mena is a reality TV veteran who kickstarted her entertainment career as a music video vixen. In 2005, Erica was featured in the video for the Chris Brown single Yo! (Excuse Me Miss).

In 2004, Mena appeared in the video for Breathe, a single off Fabolous’ album Real Talk.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is currently in its seventh season. Mena recently made headlines amid rumors that her co-star, record producer Stevie J., attacked her at the taping of the show’s reunion special.

During this past season, Mena was upset at Stevie J., whom she accused of emotionally abusing her friend, Estelita Quintero, an aspiring singer (see photo below).

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Stevie J. tried to attack Erica after she reportedly slapped him for insulting her son. Witnesses said security broke up the fight and escorted Stevie J. out of the building before things got totally out of hand.

Erica later sounded off on social media about the incident, but then deleted the post.

“He likes to fight females,” Mena wrote. “If you blogs want to blog about anything, blog about the fact the Stevie J. is a b–ch, and he likes to fight girls.”