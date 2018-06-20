Jenelle Evans Slammed After Being Seen With Over 15 Pill Bottles On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Fans are nervous about the number of pills Jenelle Evans' children may have access to.

Jenelle Evans is under fire online after a preview of next week’s Teen Mom 2 episode showcased a number of prescription pill bottles on display in the kitchen.

According to an OK! Magazine report on June 20, Evans is being slammed by fans who are nervous that one of her and David Eason’s five children, including Jace, Maryssa, Kaden, Kaiser, and Ensley, could be able to grab and open one of the many bottles.

“All those pill bottles are making me nervous with 3 toddlers running around,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Right? I have no problem with prescription pills, I take one daily, but you put that s**t up on top of the fridge, not at a kids hand level,” another pointed out.

In the scene in question, Evans is seen standing in the kitchen with a woman as over 15 pill bottles are seen in the background.

“Holy s**t that’s a lot of pills,” someone said.

“Check out that pill stash on the counter. Dayum,” another shared.

During next Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Evans will be seen receiving a knock at the door, which turns out to be the police. As the magazine explained, cops were called on Evans and forced to do a security check on her and Eason’s kids. Right away, Eason grows upset and slams the door on police after telling them to go to the children’s daycare.

Earlier this year, after facing backlash due to a photo shared of Jenelle Evans holding a gun just hours after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 after going on a rant against the LGBT community. As fans may recall, MTV announced Eason would no longer be filming scenes for the show due to the outlandish comments he shared on his Twitter page.

While Evans has continued to film Teen Mom 2, despite her husband’s firing, she did not attend the taping of the reunion special in New York City weeks ago. Instead, the reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, came to visit her in North Carolina, where they filmed her segment of the show.

In addition to skipping out on the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, Evans also opted against attending the recent MTV Movie And TV Awards in Santa Monica, California.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.