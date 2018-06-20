Jax Taylor Gets Monkey Namesake At Columbus Zoo

Jax Taylor has had a busy year. From the loss of his father back in December to his engagement to Brittany Cartwright recently, the Vanderpump Rules star has been doing a lot of soul-searching. Things have started to come together for Taylor, something many fans didn’t see happening anytime soon.
Yesterday, Jax Taylor got a surprise from the Columbus Zoo. According to Us Weekly, the zoo announced that the latest baby monkey born is named Jax Taylor. They confirmed the little guy was named after the Vanderpump Rules star in the official announcement made on Instagram. Taylor was excited when he found out, offering to help with anything the baby monkey may need, and promising a visit to the zoo in the future.
Brittany Cartwright also chimed in on social media to mention how cute Jax Taylor the monkey is. Fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Tom Schwartz also was included in sharing the news. His friendship with Jax Taylor has been highlighted on the show as he is the most forgiving and defensive of the things his friend does whether they are right or wrong. This news was definitely something exciting for both the reality show and Taylor himself.
Meet Jax Taylor, the newest edition to the vervet troop! He got his name from Vanderpump Rules! At the Columbus Zoo, there are a total of eight vervet monkeys. This little guy was born on April 12, 2018. In the top picture, you can see Jax Taylor’s ultrasound when he was 123 days old in Sassie’s womb. Can you spot his big head?☺ The vervet monkey gestation period is about 165 days! The middle picture is one of the first times I saw Jax smile when he was 3 weeks old. In the bottom picture, you can see at 4 weeks old he is starting to become curious of his surroundings and learning how to navigate those trees! (You might need to look closely, as his hair provides excellent camouflage). Today, Jax is 10 weeks old! You can usually find Jax hanging off of his mom Sassie, learning to navigate his new surroundings by jumping on logs, climbing trees, or climbing his big brother, Junior! Vervets are common in Africa. However, they do face threats like cars, poaching, and deforestation. I have fallen in love with these monkeys since I started working with the Heart of Africa team. Each vervet monkey has his or her own personality. For instance, Betsy is in charge and does what she wants. Todd tends to hang out with Bob, run around, hang out under the hammock, or hang out by himself. Junior and GusGus (yes, named after the mouse in Cinderella) are the youngsters and are always running around checking things out. To learn more about these amazing monkeys who have captured my heart, come to our Vervet Keeper Talk, presented by GermainCars.com, at 9:30 a.m. Jax is growing up quickly, and you don’t want to miss it! –Hillary, Animal Care Specialist
Naming a baby monkey after Jax Taylor didn’t get as much criticism as one may have expected. He has been raked over the coals since it was revealed that he cheated on his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright. As their drama unfolded on camera, Taylor took a lot of heat on social media for his choices. Things have since been rectified between the two, something that Vanderpump Rules fans had hoped would happen. Cartwright agreed to marry Jax just a few weeks ago.
Even though the name of the baby monkey was just revealed yesterday, Vanderpump Rules fans are hoping that a trip to the zoo can be woven into the show. Jax Taylor already mentioned he wanted to make a visit, and Season 7 is currently filming. A monkey namesake is definitely a different way to express being a fan, but apparently, someone at the Columbus zoo has seen an episode or two of the popular Bravo reality show.
This is amazing!!! @ColumbusZoo???? thank you! Now I need to pay a visit. https://t.co/smsgZqZC7V
— Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 19, 2018
There is plenty to look forward to where Jax Taylor is concerned. The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will feature the engagement, and hopefully, some hints about when the wedding will take place. For now though, fans are getting their fix by following the Jax Taylor monkey at the Columbus Zoo.