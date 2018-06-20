Andy Cohen & John Mayer Are Not Dating Despite Rumors

While Andy understands why people would think they are dating, he said they just have a "very sweet friendship."

Andy Cohen just turned 50, and John Mayer went all out on a special episode of Watch What Happens Live! that included a serenade by the singer. Add to that Mayer’s Instagram birthday wish.

“I love you and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe. See you tonight.”

The obvious fondness that the two have showed for each other got people talking and wondering if they were a couple. CNN talked to Andy recently, and he set the record straight.

Cohen said that it didn’t really surprise him that people suspected there was more than friendship between him and Mayer, but he denies any romantic involvement. He describes their relationship as a “very sweet friendship.” He said they do spend a lot of time together and have “a great love for each another,” but things are strictly platonic.

Andy’s admiration for the singer-songwriter was clear when, after being asked what he’s looking for in a partner, he said, “Someone who is like John Mayer,” followed by, “Just kidding.” He said he’s looking for intelligence, independence, strength, and someone “who has their own thing going on.” He added that it didn’t have to be someone in entertainment, just someone with their own life. So pretty much John Mayer, but not John Mayer. And what about Andy’s career? He seemed happy with expanding on what he currently has and specifically mentioned some books in his future.

Andy also talked about another love in his life – his dog, Wacha. Relaxing at the end of the day involves Wacha and some music. The television set stays off. Cohen developed a passion for rescue dogs when he got his own.

“I think they know they’re being rescued. My dog knows 100 percent. He’s just a grateful dog, and I had never had a dog. The first day I got him, we got back to my apartment and we were hanging out and he went and got his leash and picked it up to show me that he had to go to the bathroom. He was already crate-trained, which was pretty amazing. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this dog wants to make this work, he’s trying hard.’ It was amazing.”

Andy was asked two more fun questions. One was who were the last five people he called. His answer – his executive producer, a friend named Liza, another friend Lynn, actor John Hickey, and John Mayer. And what’s his life motto?