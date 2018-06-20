LeBron James Recruiting Players To Cleveland, Prefers To Stay With Cavs, Per Sources

LeBron James is dominating the sports world as it seems everyone is waiting to find out which team he’ll choose to play for next season. However, new sources are coming forward and revealing some inside scoop about The King’s thought process during free agency.

According to a report by Cleveland Sports Talk, sources are revealing that LeBron James will only consider playing for two teams next season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the L.A. Lakers. However, he prefers to stay in Ohio with the Cavs, the insider claims.

“In all honesty, the chances [that LeBron] goes to LA is low. [James going to LA] is the worst case scenario for LeBron, so many things have to come to fruition for that to even be a possibility, and Dan Gilbert would have to mess up so many things with the draft and beyond to push LeBron out,” a source tells the outlet.

In addition, the source also reveals that LeBron James’ camp has been in contact with the Cavs front office and that James has made it pretty clear over the years that he wants to be in Cleveland and raise his family there. Meanwhile, the insider claims that LBJ’s endgame is to eventually own an NBA team, and the Cavs are at the top of the list.

“LeBron has said time and time again that he wants to raise his family in Cleveland and retire a Cavalier (remember the Sports Illustrated letter), do not be surprised when he ends up owning this team.”

All the while, LeBron James is reportedly pushing some players to join in him Cleveland in hopes of building a team that will take down the Golden State Warriors. “LeBron is actively searching and recruiting players to Cleveland, even more so than he did after he came back with Kevin Love.”

Cleveland Cavaliers fans and the rest of the sports world are now waiting to find out what the Cavs can pull off in the offseason, and what the draft will bring on Thursday. Once LeBron makes his announcement about where he’ll play next year, the rest of the NBA will follow suit and begin to make their moves in hope of getting better for the 2018-2019 season.

LeBron James, who is in the running for MVP, has not spoken about his free agency and has stayed quiet following his team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals earlier this month.