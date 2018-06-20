Meghan King Edmonds Shares First Photos Of Newborn Twins’ Faces, Gushes Over What Good Babies They Are

These days, Meghan King Edmonds has her hands full with three children under the age of two years old.

As many fans know, the Real Housewives of Orange County star gave birth to twin boys at the beginning of the month. The Inquisitr shared that the boys arrived at 10:48 p.m. and 11:32 p.m. on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Meghan did not immediately share the names of the boys with fans but later on her blog, she told fans that her and her husband, former MLB star Jim Edmonds, named the twins Hayes and Hart — both family names. The couple also share a daughter, 18-month-old Aspen together.

And now that she has had a little bit of time to adjust to her growing family, Meghan recently sat down for an interview with US Magazine to dish on the latest additions to her family. In the spread, she also shared a few adorable photos of the twins. While King was quick to gush over how good the babies are, she also shared that they were lucky to not run into any issues since they were born at 37 weeks, which is considered premature.

“That’s still considered a week premature, so we could have run into issues. We didn’t, but since Hart was smaller, when your bilirubin level is higher, they take it a little bit more serious. … But I’m just happy that I didn’t have to deal with NICU time — like a lot of twin moms do — because I just don’t think I would be able to. I would handle it because you have to handle it, but I’m glad I didn’t have to.”

But luckily, her husband has literally stepped up to the plate. Meghan shared that Jim has been a huge help with the boys, waking up with all three of the kids early in the morning, even if he was working late the night before.

“He’s just so hands-on, and he was with Aspen … but I mean, I think he really stepped up his game,” Meghan says.

And their personalities? King Edmonds says that the siblings are all a little bit alike. In the interview, the 33-year-old says that Hayes and Hart both have a little bit of Aspen in them. Hayes is super chill and never really fussy whereas Hart loves to be held all the time. But, they’re both really good babies and they don’t cry as much as Aspen did when she was first born.

It’s also worth noting that thus far, Aspen has been a really good little sister. In fact, Meghan shares that the 18-month-old has been holding the babies and she even helps to feed them.

“So we’re trying to really integrate her into their lives so she doesn’t get jealous of them.”

Fans who wish to follow Meghan’s motherhood journey can continue to do so on her Instagram account!