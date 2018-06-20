Dolores O’Riordan’s Children Honored With A $250,000 Check From Rock Band Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves awarded Dolores O'Riordan's children with the money after covering The Cranberries' "Zombie."

When the heavy metal band Bad Wolves covered “Zombie,” the hit song first made popular by Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries in the halcyon days of the 1990s, they had no idea that it would become the worldwide phenomenon that it ultimately became.

But, last night at a sold-out show at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Bad Wolves presented Dolores O’Riordan’s children with a check for $250,000 before launching into their cover of “Zombie” for the cheering crowd.

In a press release for the event, it was confirmed that two of O’Riordan’s children — Donny Jr., who was O’Riordan’s step-son, and Taylor Burton — and O’Riordan’s ex-husband, Don Burton, were in the audience to accept the check in what turned out to be “an emotional moment” for all involved.

The three gentlemen accepted the check on behalf of O’Riordan’s two daughters, Molly and Dakota Burton.

What makes the Bad Wolves’ cover of the iconic song even more bittersweet is that Dolores O’Riordan was going to record some vocals for the Bad Wolves’ cover of the song before she’d died.

But when O’Riordan passed away, the band released the cover of the song with the intent to donate the proceeds to O’Riordan’s children. Their cover of “Zombie” was set to promote their debut album, Disobey.

When they released their cover of the Cranberries hit “Zombie,” Bad Wolves announced that they’d be donating their proceeds from the song to the children of the late Dolores O’Riordan. The band made good on their promise Tuesday night: https://t.co/ycK9ZbpZrZ — 98 Rock (@98Rock) June 20, 2018

Good Morning America reports that the band’s lead singer, Tommy Vext, felt that the gesture was “an honor” and “overwhelming.”

“Giving back this check to them makes it all feel so right and feel so good,” said drummer John Boecklin.

The band also said that, when they perform the song live, they’re overwhelmed by the audience’s reaction to the song, and how quick they are to sing along with the lyrics.

Vext said that he doesn’t even need to sing the whole song before the audience sings along with him, and he’s “overwhelmed” by the love and support he’s received from the audience.

“It reminds me of watching Live Aid concerts of Queen, and the people singing back to Freddie Mercury. It’s at that level of intensity, it’s insane,” he said.

Ultimately, too, the band said that they wanted to raise $1 million for O’Riordan’s children, and will continue to play “Zombie” throughout the United States while they’re on tour for the rest of the year.

Dolores O’Riordan was found dead in a hotel room in London on January 15, 2018, at the age of 46. Her official cause of death has not been released to the public.