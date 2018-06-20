Akon Launches New Crypto Currency ‘Akoin’

Famous performer attempts to cash in on the virtual currency trend.

Famous performer Akon, whose legal name is Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, recently spoke at Cannes Lions in France to launch a new cryptocurrency dubbed “Akoin” that will go live for sale in two weeks time.

During a Meredith sponsored panel moderated by People deputy editor JD Heyman, Akon stated “I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down.”

The singer, who is from Senegal, already works closely with many groups on the African continent to help bring them into the 21st century. His “Lighting Africa” project is also currently working to bring solar power to their many different nations.

Page Six reported as well that the site for the new crypto coin states that an “Akon Crypto City” is in development on 2,000 acres of land that the rapper/singer was given by the president of Senegal and will be “a first of its kind 100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.”

As cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum only grow in public recognition by the day, and those investing in it as well, it raises the question of how long before legitimate world governments begin investigating and attempting to become a part of them further.

When asked about the truly technical details of things such as blockchain and other aspects of the online currency, Akon joked “I come with the concepts and let the geeks figure it out.”

Aside from his crypto-venture, Akon also has some other big things in mind, one such thing is that he says he’s planning to go against Donald Trump and Kanye West in the United State’s presidential election in 2020.

When asked how he planned on accomplishing this, Akon laid it out simply “I’m going to go after Trump and Kanye will get offended because he likes Trump and he’s going to go after me. Then I’m going to go after Kanye and then Trump’s going to get offended because he likes Kanye and he’s going to go after me. And the debate stage will be set where it’s all about me. It’s perfect, a master plan.”

Aside from this, Akon also said he would be open to going one on one with Trump “into the ring” for a fight.

“Someone’s got to defeat that bully,” he says.