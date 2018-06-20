Cardi B Says Her Team First Worried That Pregnancy Could Ruin The Rapper’s Career

Cardi B has proven that her pregnancy will not slow down her rise to hip-hop super stardom, but now she is revealing that her team initially worried that having a baby could end her career.

The 25-year-old rapper hailing from the Bronx, New York announced her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live in April.

While pregnant, Cardi has managed to successfully promoted her first studio album, Invasion Of Privacy, with countless appearances, performances, interviews and music video shoots. The hard work paid off when her first album not only topped the Billboard charts, but also set a record for the most first week streams by a female artist on Apple Music.

However, those working closely with the rapper born Belcalis Almanzar did not always know that things would turn out this way. At one point, Cardi recalled her team and close friends being apprehensive about her balancing a music career and child.

“It was like, ‘You can’t do this. This might f**k up your career,’ ” the rapper told Rolling Stone in an article released Wednesday.

Cardi said her rapper fiancé Offset, one third of the hip-hop trio Migos, smiled when he learned that they would bring a child into the world together. It was Offset who convinced Cardi that there were no options other than to have their child and continue being successful.

The pregnant rapper explained why she was initially worried saying, “a lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career.”

Offset has three other children by three different women which some people have teased Cardi about. Still, she insists that he is a good man who she loves.

“People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom,” Cardi said, gracing the cover of Rolling Stone with Offset. “I know I’m not having a baby with a sh***y a** man.”

In response, Offset told the publication that the pair is deeply in love. Now that Cardi is in her third trimester and preparing to give birth, she is looking forward to the next phase of her career.

In September, she is scheduled to tour with Bruno Mars for seven weeks. The rapper said she plans on bringing her baby girl on the road with her.

“I don’t want to miss one second,” she said. “I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.”