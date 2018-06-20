Melania Calls Secret Service After Peter Fonda Says Barron Should Be Placed In A ‘Cage With Pedophiles’

Peter Fonda sent out a series of disturbing tweets, one of which targeted Melania and Barron.

Peter Fonda reacted on Twitter to the zero-tolerance policy that is allegedly separating migrant children from their families. During a series of controversial tweets, Fonda said that “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES…” The tweet has since been deleted, presumably since the Secret Service got involved.

The Office of the First Lady has reportedly called the Secret Service of the threat of kidnapping, according to the Daily Caller. Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that “The tweet is sick and irresponsible and [Secret Service] has been notified.”

Fonda didn’t target just Barron Trump, either. Reportedly, Fonda said that Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ three children ought to be kidnapped and locked in a basement. Also, Fonda wanted people to target the children of Border Patrol and ICE agents by harassing them at their homes and schools.

The Trump family is not new to threats to their life or well-being. Since Donald Trump has become president, the Secret Service has been called in to investigate various cases. One of the most publicized was the incident with Kathy Griffin, who shared a photo of herself holding up a bloody and realistic-looking head of Donald Trump. She was questioned by the Secret Service for an hour, but most of all, the incident was a major blow to her comedy career.

Griffin hasn’t forgotten the ordeal or the problems that the controversy caused her, and on Wednesday went on a rant against Melania on Twitter, saying “F*** you, Melanie. You know da*n well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of sh*t,” according to the Huffington Post.

NEW: Melania Trump called the Secret Service over Peter Fonda’s threatening tweet about Barron. More here: https://t.co/CEgppR3a7i pic.twitter.com/AlZ17Lgbkl — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 20, 2018

In the midst of all of the controversy, Melania’s spokeswoman released a statement on the subject.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform… She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Melania is known to be devoted to the well-being of her son, Barron, who has been under public scrutiny from time to time. Back in 2017, Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich said that Barron Trump “would be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Although Rich apologized, she was fired from the show, reported The Hill.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s approval ratings have been consistently high. In May, it was 57 percent and in June, it dropped to around 51 percent. Donald Trump’s approval ratings are around 40 percent.