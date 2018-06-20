Brad Pitt Reportedly Refusing To Allow Kids To Appear In Angelina Jolie’s New Movie Amid Custody Battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle is getting ugly. The actress is reportedly furious with her former husband for forbidding their children, Shiloh and Knox, to appear in her new film, Maleficent 2.

According to a June 20 report by The Daily Mail, Brad Pitt refused to allow his daughter Shiloh and son Knox to appear in Angelina Jolie’s new movie. Jolie is currently in the UK filming the flick with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, and wanted two of her children to get in on the fun. However, Brad put a stop to the casting very quickly.

“He refuses to sign off her plan to include Shiloh and Knox in Maleficent 2. The kids are being used as pawns,” an insider said of the situation.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, and custody of the brood has become a hot button issue since the couple announced their split.

One source reveals that Angelina was supposed to have the kids in London for two weeks before they headed back to L.A. with Brad. However, Jolie allegedly changed the plans. Pitt has now been spending time in the UK in order to see his children, and the former couple recently headed to court to hash out details of their custody battle.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a judge ordered Angelina Jolie to not stand in the way of Brad Pitt’s time with the children, and ruled that the kids should abide by his strict visitation schedule. All of the children, expect for Maddox, who was deemed old enough to choose how much time he wanted to spend with his father, will have to follow the court’s orders.

According to sources, Brad was allowed to host one or two of the kids at a time in four hour intervals with a therapist present from June 8 to June 17. Meanwhile, starting June 27, the actor will be allowed to see the kids for 10 hours a day, also with a therapist present until July 1. Beginning on July 8, Pitt will reportedly spend four consecutive days with the children and the therapist, then from July 12 to July 29 he will be allowed to return to California with the kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody plan is temporary for the summer, and the famous pair will head back to court in August to reach a more concrete custody agreement for the six children.