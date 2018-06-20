Venus Williams Gets Flirty With Rashad Jennings

When it comes to romance, Rashad Jennings prefers to take the more traditional route when it comes to finding love. As it was reported by the New York Post, during a recent interview Tuesday on Access Hollywood Live, the former Giants running back said that when it comes to modern-day romance and reality shows like The Bachelor, romancing 30 women at once will never be a play he’ll run in his dating playbook.

“I couldn’t do it, I really couldn’t because I would change the show,” Jennings confessed. “Honestly I wouldn’t give the audience what they would want to see. I could not be kissing 30 different girls at the same time.”

The 33-year-old made sure to clarify later on that he wasn’t necessarily judging the longstanding popular ABC series that garners millions of views every week. The former Giants running back said that while he holds nothing against the show itself or the contestants, when it comes to finding a substantial partner and a long, withstanding relationship, going on a reality show wouldn’t be his thing because he doesn’t see himself building a strong bond with someone in such a short period.

“They’re having good fun, but at the end of the day, I believe personally — and it’s just my personal convictions — I don’t care if we’re talking about proposals, big weddings. I don’t care if it’s an extravagant wedding that cost millions of dollars, I don’t care if it’s one knee and a $50 ring, the proposal means nothing if it’s not built on something solid. I don’t think I’m going to have enough time to build that and what I want.”

And while fans won’t be seeing Jennings handing out roses to ladies anytime soon, the former Dancing with the Stars champ got quite the endorsement from fellow athlete and tennis champ Venus Williams during the live broadcast. Williams who got the chance to listen in on Jennings’ discussion before her interview, later admitted to agreeing with Jennings and even got a little flirty with the baller.

“It sounds like he doesn’t want to, but it sounds like if he did it would be so entertaining. I would definitely tune in,” the 38-year-old said via satellite. “But honestly, he is really good in that seat. I was enjoying every moment.”

Following the flirty and playful exchange between Jennings and Williams during their Q & A, host Kit Hoover suggested the athletic pair swap numbers.

“Maybe we want to exchange some [phone numbers] … two single people?” Hoover proposed. “Venus, I don’t know if you felt it, but I felt it! I felt some heat.”

Jennings later made a pass of his own telling Williams, “I’m catching what you’re serving.”

Game, set, match.