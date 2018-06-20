President Donald Trump Announces Executive Order That Will End Family Separations At United States Border

After days of non-stop media coverage and increasing public pressure on the President as well as the United States Congress, POTUS promises to sign executive order rectifying the situation.

According to CBS4, President Donald Trump has announced that he will use the power of the executive order to end the process of family separations that currently takes place concerning illegal immigrants attempting to cross the Mexico-U.S. border.

After a furor of interest that has rocked the social media world, nearly every mainstream media outlet playing video clips of distressed and crying migrant children held in temporary detention centers while their presumptive parents are either processed, investigated, or attempted to be found. This highly emotional narrative has played out alongside a legislative bit of sparring between bills tabled by Senator Ted Cruz and denied by Democrats who wanted to include amnesty riders in their own legislation.

President Trump has today stated that he will be taking initiative to end the debate by the authority of the office vested in him by American voters.

The executive order will see to it that migrant children and their parents who are attempting illegal border crossings will not be separated as they go through processing. Whether or not illegal aliens will be able to be released within U.S. jurisdiction or whether they will be returned to their point of entry remains as yet unclear.

Speaking to members of the press today, President Trump made a brief statement followed by an impromptu Q & A.

“Thank you very much everybody… On immigration, we are very strong on the border, we are very strong on security… At the same time we have compassion, we want to keep families together – it’s very important. I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that. The people in this room want to do that, and they’re working on various pieces of legislation to get it done. But I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat pre-emptive but ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure. We’re having a lot of problems with Democrats that don’t want to vote for anything – they don’t care about lack of security; they really would like to have open borders where anybody in the world can just flow in… anybody from anywhere can just flow in. Tremendous problems with that. Tremendous crime with that. We’re not gonna do it.”

Following his remarks, President Trump announced that the postponement of the congressional picnic scheduled for tomorrow given the gravitas of the work ahead of himself and his legislators as they work together to solve the emergent issue. Positive remarks about the economy also pursued the President’s remarks, as well as further discussion on the immigration portfolio.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The policy of processing children separately from their adult accompaniment – if such accompaniment even exists, with many migrant children being sent unattended by their families to attempt the illicit border crossing – is to ensure that the children are cared for properly and not at risk of being assaulted or exploited by “coyotes”, or smugglers paid for their services to help spirit children and families across the national border according to ICE via NPR. The children in detention and under relocation are properly and professionally cared for according to United States Customs and Border Protection as a matter of strict policy.

One thing is certain – public pressure contributed heavily to this decision to end a policy that persisted in various forms throughout previous administrations and found the current President wrestling with a firestorm of public opposition brought on by emotional scenes of children crying behind chain-link fence as they underwent their processing.

The issue was initially brought back into the public spotlight when speechwriter to former President Obama, Jon Favreau, posted images of one such detention center to Twitter, insinuating they were recent.

“This is happening right now, and the only debate that matters is how we force our government to get these kids back to their families as fast as humanly possible.”

Favreau deleted the tweet when it was pointed out that they were actually years old.

The pictures were later found to have been taken in a detention facility in 2014 reports Business Insider, when President Obama’s administration oversaw the facilities. Business Insider also reports that the mandated familial separation was a new policy in the framework surrounding the detention of illegal alien migrant groups and unaccompanied children.

Regardless of partisan stripe, social media users were unhappy with the story, which exploded very quickly onto network television. Mounting leverage from both sides of Congress as well as voters themselves certainly spurred this eventual outcome as laid out by President Trump.