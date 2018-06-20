Angelina Jolie Faces Possibility Of Losing Custody Of Her Kids To Brad Pitt, According To ‘In Touch’

Looks like a custody agreement between the two celebrities hasn't been reached after all, according to order issued by a California judge.

The custody battle over Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children continues to rage, and In Touch reports today that Angelina Jolie may need to face the harsh reality of losing custody of her children to Brad Pitt.

The news behind the possibility of Jolie losing custody of her kids stems from a court order issued by a California state judge. The judge indicated in the order that Angie could be in serious trouble if things didn’t start to change – as in lose your kids type of serious trouble.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie famously separated for two years after Pitt was accused of child abuse after an alleged incident that involved the couple and their children. Although Angelina herself never accused Pitt of the child abuse, she did say that all she was ever concerned about was the health of her family. The Maleficent 2 actress immediately filed for divorce after the alleged incident, and Brad Pitt was later cleared of all the charges.

Brad Pitt eventually became fed up with the nonsense of being blocked from communicating with his children and got involved with the court himself. He presented a “preponderance of evidence” to the judge regarding how his kids were being kept from him, and for now, it looks like the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s taking charge of the matter is leading to the court siding with him.

Here is what was written in court order where the judge absolutely scorches Angelina Jolie for claiming she had been keeping the kids from their father for months,

“The court hereby provides notice to [Angelina] that if the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of time that they spend with [Angelina]. And may result in the court ordering primary physical custody to [Brad].”

Reps for Angelina said that the wording in the order is being misconstrued to mean that Jolie could lose her kids if she didn’t cooperate.

Goldie Schon, a Family Law attorney, weighed in on what he interpreted the order as meaning,

“What the papers are saying is, ‘You have been encouraging the children not to have a relationship with their dad.’ This isn’t just [Angie] being put on notice. This is a red flag warning that what she’s been doing isn’t going to be tolerated anymore.”

The recent escalation between the two celebrities started because Jolie wanted to bring the children with her to London during the filming of Maleficent 2 and Brad couldn’t reach them by calling or texting after he heard about it.