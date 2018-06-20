‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Farah Fath Is Pregnant, Shares Sweet Message On Instagram

Now that Farah Fath has announced her pregnancy, 'DOOL' fans are wondering whether or not there is a possibility for future Mimi Lockhart scenes, involving a pregnancy storyline.

Days of Our Lives actress Farah Fath recently took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant. Along with her post, she shared a heartfelt story.

More than two years ago, Farah and her husband, professional poker player Phil Galfond, lost their first baby just prior to making a public announcement that she was pregnant. While healing from their loss, the couple has been traveling, accomplishing some of their goals, and having a bit of fun.

Getting pregnant a second time proved to be difficult for Farah and Phil, however, they eventually found themselves blessed with the little peanut Farah recently announced on her Instagram, stating that a “new little egg is hatching.”

“At last, we have found ourselves blessed with what the internet calls, our ‘rainbow baby.’ I think it’s fitting because, to me, rainbows are one of nature’s most beautiful occurrences.”

In her message, Farah affectionately talks about her husband, claiming that all she really needed in her life was his love.

“I’m mostly just excited because I’m on this adventure with my BFF.”

Fans of the daytime drama Days of Our Lives remember Farah Fath (Galfond) as Mimi Lockhart. Fath first joined the cast of Days in 1999 when she was a young teen and became best friends with Belle Black. She left Salem, and the soap opera, in 2007 when her character discovered suppressed memories of killing her abusive father.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Farah Fath began filming for her return last month, reprising her role as Mimi on Days of Our Lives. Her scenes will air in the fall.

https://t.co/VxgLstFahp Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Mimi Lockhart Back to DOOL – Farah Fath Filming New Scenes pic.twitter.com/3RhKVgCMk1 — SoapCrush (@SoapCrush) May 8, 2018

Although she won’t be staying in Salem for long, she is sure to shake things up a bit. The fan response over Farah’s return was extensive. After the announcement was made, Farah was active on social media, speaking personally with her fans and answering a multitude of questions.

Farah Fath stated that she is excited to be returning to the Days of Our Lives set. She was amazed she received “so many nice messages” her followers. The actress thanked her fans for being excited over her reprised role as Mimi, claiming that “it’s been real fun so far.” For Fath, the best part of her return to the set has been seeing her Days family while filming again.

Showing her excitement at the time, Fath took to social media and posted an announcement, commenting on the number of years she has been away.

It doesn’t appear to matter to Days of Our Lives fans how many years Mimi Lockhart has been away from Salem. They still lovingly remember her scenes so many years ago. Now that Farah Fath has announced her pregnancy, fans of the show are wondering whether or not there is a possibility for future scenes, involving a pregnancy storyline.