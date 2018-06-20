‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, June 20: Jack Shocks Cane With Request To Dig Up The Past

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 20 finds Genoa City residents asking for help in incredibly unusual circumstances and others fearing for their lives because of unexpected threats. Plus, a pregnant woman gets a lot of support she doesn’t want.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) had morning sickness, and she did not love it. However, Devon (Bryton James) was there for it with all the morning sickness supplies she might need. He wants to hold her hand, give her crackers, and make sure she has every possible thing she could need while throwing up and growing their baby. However, the thing Hilary wants most is space. She finally convinced Devon to give her a bit, but not until after Shauna (Camryn Munn) showed up with additional unneeded crackers.

Also, Hilary informed Devon she wants to give birth on the air for ratings. Okay. Later, Hilary got a shock when Mariah (Camryn Grimes) informed her that Devon told her she’s doing the show solo. Hilary didn’t love hearing that she got bumped from her own show with no discussion. When she got back to the penthouse, she found lots of luggage packed and started to throw a fit. However, Devon let her know he’d booked them a vacation. A babymoon to be exact, and they were going right then. Hilary balked at the idea, but he eventually talked her into it. Shauna excitedly texted Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) to let him know the adults had finally left.

Cane receives a shocking request today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/HzNBbimM2H — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 20, 2018

At Newman, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) received a threatening message letting her know that her secrets are no longer safe. Later, she let Nick (Joshua Morrow) know about the threatening message she received, and she played it for him. He blew it off as somebody trying to get under her skin and advised her to ignore them. He went on to tell her he knows what he must do to protect his family from Victor (Eric Braeden) and that it’s time for a new face of the Newman family — Nick.

Victoria understood, but she also told her brother she wanted to maintain a relationship with their dad, and he said he understood. Later, Victoria played the message for Victor, and he believed it to be an empty threat. However, then she received boxes full of sensitive Newman documents, and Victor started to wonder who sent the threats.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) wanted to get DNA proof about the identity of his biological father. Cane (Daniel Goddard) advised him to leave the past in the past and to focus on the present. Ultimately, Jack said he wanted to exhume Phillip Chancellor’s body to get a sample for a DNA test. That idea didn’t go over too well.

Also, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) conducted some business in their swimwear at the Dive Bar, which many people pointed out was unusual. They sniped at each other about their shared history and how much they’ve each moved on.

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to find out what happens tomorrow.