Khloe Kardashian Admits To Being Hungover After First Night Partying Back In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson moved back to L.A. over the weekend, and they wasted no time hitting the club. However, Khloe may have had a little too much fun during the couple’s night out.

According to a June 20 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian revealed via her Instagram story that she was hungover after a night out on the town with Tristan Thompson on Monday.

Khloe Kardashian admitted to having too much to drink during a clip in which she revealed she had reunited with her trainer, Don, in L.A. for a morning workout. “I’m hungover today, but we’re still going to make this work,” Khloe told Don as they prepared to exercise.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson arrived back in L.A. on Sunday after months of living in Cleveland, Ohio. The couple celebrated Father’s Day at Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion and spent time with Khloe’s famous family, who were eager to see the couple’s newborn baby daughter, True.

On Monday night, Khloe and Tristan were spotted getting dinner at Malibu hot spot Nobu before hitting the Peppermint Club in L.A. While at the club, Kardashian and Thompson partied with friends and Khloe’s little sister, Kendall Jenner, who was at the venue with her rumored new boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons. The night out at the club was likely the source of Khloe’s hangover, as it may have even been the first time the new mom had much to drink since giving birth to her daughter back in April.

Meanwhile, sources are revealing that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to continue to work on their relationship while they are in L.A.

As many fans know, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter. However, the couple is reportedly trying to work through their issues and will reportedly be living together at Khloe’s house while they’re in L.A.

“[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship. Everyone is back on board — friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance — and so far it’s been working for them,” an insider told the outlet.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out publicly about the cheating scandal.