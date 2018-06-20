Peter Fonda Says ICE Agents’ Kids Should Be Targeted, Barron Placed In A ‘Cage With Pedophiles’

Actor Peter Fonda tweeted a series of messages that are violent and disturbing, calling for kids to be targeted in the fight against the zero-tolerance policy.

Actor Peter Fonda took to Twitter to protest the zero-tolerance policy in place, which is gaining tons of public attention. The policy of separating children from their families has been in place and utilized by the previous Obama administration, but it is gaining criticism due to the large numbers of migrants seeking asylum.

Most of the tweets mentioned in the article were deleted from Fonda’s account on Wednesday morning.

Fonda suggested that Barron be “ripped” from Melania’s arms and “put in a cage with pedophiles.” His reasoning is that this might make Melania “stand up against the giant a**hole she is married to.”

Also, Fonda wants to protest the policy by targeting the children of Border Patrol and ICE agents, saying people should “surround their schools and scare the sh*t out of them and worry the f*ck out of the agents.”

“WE NEED TO SCARE THE F*CK OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW”

Before then, he wanted people to find the home addresses of the agents to intimidate them at their homes, according to Newsweek.

The idea of targeting children to protest the zero-tolerance policy is new. Piers Morgan has spoken out against Fonda’s call to action, saying “I find the child separation policy abhorrent, but this kind of response is disgusting too. Shame on you, Peter Fonda.”

Ironically, as Fonda calls for people to take drastic action, he says that “I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition.” So although Fonda wants to see action, he doesn’t want to actually do anything other than to post controversial Twitter messages.

The idea of placing Barron in a “cage with pedophiles” is particularly disturbing. Fonda may be referring to the detention centers, but proponents of the child separation policy point out that it may not be safe for children to be mixed in with adults in a detention center setting, due to potential problems like pedophilia, according to the Daily Caller.

Moreover, Fonda even said that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen ought to also be placed in a cage, and “pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

An estimated 2,000 children were separated from their families during April and May during a six-week period, according to The Hill. The children are placed in separate centers, which are essentially detention centers, while the adults are placed in a different facility during the asylum-seeking process. The practice is causing controversy among both Democrats and Republicans.