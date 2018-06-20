‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Is 36 Weeks Pregnant, Still Rocking Skinny Jeans And Traveling

Jinger Duggar only has a few more weeks to go before her little one arrives, and the stylish Counting On star is taking advantage of the little time she has left to rock her maternity pants. She also isn’t letting her growing pregnant belly stop her from traveling.

On Tuesday, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to share two photos that were taken during a trip to Dallas, Texas. In the first snapshot, the mom-to-be is pictured smiling with a group of four friends. Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, didn’t pose with the group, so he was likely behind the camera.

“Sweet times with friends in Dallas!” Jinger captioned her Instagram slideshow.

Even though Dallas and Jinger’s hometown of Laredo are located in the same state, going from one city to the other is still quite the trip for a heavily pregnant woman to make. The Texas cities are over 400 miles apart, which is a seven-hour drive. It’s possible that Jinger flew to Dallas, but she just entered her 36th week of pregnancy. According to The Bump, most airlines will not let pregnant women travel on their planes after they’ve reached the 36-week mark.

Jinger didn’t reveal how she made the trip from Laredo to the Big D, but she did give her followers a good look at the comfy outfit that she wore during the journey. In the second snapshot included in her slideshow, Jinger is posing with a pregnant pal. She’s rocking a chambray button-up shirt with a pair of stretchy maternity skinny jeans, and she has her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. She’s also wearing a gold headband, which matches the gold sandals on her feet.

Jinger Duggar’s followers loved her latest maternity look, even though some of them suggested that she was too covered up for a hot Texas summer.

“JINGER you look amazing in those jeans!!!!!” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Girl, I bet you are just dying in that Texas heat!!” remarked another concerned fan.

Usually, Jinger Duggar’s pants are the wardrobe items that get the most attention from her Instagram followers, and it’s evident that the novelty of a Duggar daughter wearing skinny jeans still hasn’t quite worn off. However, instead of praising her for wearing pants, many of Jinger’s admirers focused on her shiny footwear.

“Love those gold sandals! Who makes them @jingervuolo?” asked another fan.

Jinger didn’t respond to the numerous questions about where her shoes came from and what brand they were, but some of her followers said that they are Birkenstocks. They appear to be the Betula by Birkenstock Mia sandals, which retail for $69.95 at Kohl’s.

Unfortunately for fans of Jinger Duggar’s maternity style, her due date is next month, so she’s running out of time to share photos of her pregnancy outfits on Instagram. However, after the Counting On star gives birth, fans can likely look forward to seeing plenty of pictures of her baby girl looking just as stylish.