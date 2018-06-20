Kevin Costner Says He Is Not ‘Recognizing America,’ Denounces Border Immigration Policies

Actor joins the ranks of other celebrities speaking out against current border policies.

Academy Award winner Kevin Costner recently vocalized his criticisms of the Trump administration’s border policy. The Untouchables actor stated that he does not “recognize America right now.”

Costner spoke on The View Tuesday, June 19, to promote his newest role in the Western-based program, “Yellowstone.”

As recounted by Fox News, he was questioned by hosts on his opinion regarding America’s controversial current immigration policy which has allegedly separated almost 2,000 immigrant children from their parents during the deportation process at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The border policies, which are a hot-button issue in America currently, have spurred countless outcries from citizens concerned over the potential inhumane conditions illegals may have to face when being deported.

News of the actions taken in accordance with the policy grew even further when photographs of immigrant children being held in cages while crying for their parents were shared online and reposted an uncountable amount of times across all platforms.

Costner responded to the query with “You know, this is a hard thing to say, but I don’t — I’m not recognizing America right now. I don’t recognize its voice. I don’t recognize any individual statements. I feel people going with the flow, and there’s people right in the middle. And we’re in a really weird spot, and it takes a high level of compassion, empathy and intelligence to work our way out of this.”

Furthermore, the Field of Dreams actor stated, “Separating people with no plan, when those children can’t even speak English. Can you imagine the terror? Besides just being separated? So we have to do better. We’ve been about more, we can be about more and right now we are acting really small.”

Costner is not the first celebrity to vocally reject this administration’s policy on illegal immigration, with other notable names such as Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Willie Nelson, who have all already publicly mentioned their disdain for the program as it stands.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a notable advocate for the current immigration policies, was actually shunned recently by parishioners at his choice Methodist church, who deemed the actions he’s stood by cruel and inhumane.

The actor, aside from sharing political commentary on television, is busy working on his latest project, the television show Yellowstone, which is centered around a family living on a ranch that could potentially lose their home and livelihood to a Native American reservation.

Yellowstone is set to air today, June 20, on the Paramount Network.