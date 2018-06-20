UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Vows To ‘Destroy’ Conor McGregor, Hints Upcoming Fight In Las Vegas

Is the much-awaited fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov going to happen this year?

Since UFC 205, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been dreaming of fighting former two-division champion Conor McGregor in the Octagon. Unfortunately, during his short reign in the lightweight division, “The Notorious” does not show any interest in fighting Nurmagomedov, mainly because of his history of pulling out from his fights.

However, things have changed now that Khabib Nurmagomedov is holding the lightweight title. In the past months, rumors continue to circulate that Conor McGregor will finally end his long MMA hiatus to reclaim the lightweight belt. The UFC is yet to announce Nurmagomedov’s first title defense, but “The Eagle” has given some information where it will happen and who he wants to fight.

“I do not yet know who my opponent will be,” Nurmagomedov told Sport24.ru(translated by Bloody Elbow). “The fight will likely take place in Las Vegas. I want to fight McGregor; the fans are also waiting for this fight. I hope that Conor wants this fight. He talked a lot but for some reason, as soon as it came down to real negotiations about the fight, he fell silent.”

Nurmagomedov may be the reigning UFC lightweight champion, but most people are still not convinced that he is the best fighter in the lightweight division. Despite his undefeated MMA record, Nurmagomedov is yet to fight some of the tough lightweight contenders like Tony Ferguson. In order to prove his doubters wrong, Nurmagomedov must start by beating the former king of 155-lbs.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: I'm going to destroy Conor McGregorhttps://t.co/r1k6oU0NHH — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 20, 2018

According to MMA Fighting, McGregor’s elite striking force and knockout power could put an end to Nurmagomedov’s winning streak. However, “The Eagle” has strong belief that his fighting style could humble “The Notorious.” Nurmagomedov doesn’t want to give any prediction regarding what round he can finish McGregor, but he vows to “destroy him” when they face each other in the Octagon.

“In what round will I be able to knock McGregor out? I do not know, and no one can know this. I’m going to destroy him,” Nurmagomedov said.

Once the fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov happens, there is a high possibility that it will become one of the best rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts. UFC President Dana White hasn’t given a new update regarding the McGregor-Nurmagomedov superfight, but he said that the biggest bout available in the UFC will happen in Las Vegas. However, before announcing his official return in the UFC, McGregor will first need to attend a court trial on July 26 in Brooklyn.