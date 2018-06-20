AMC Theatres Introduces ‘Stubs A-List’ Program To Compete With MoviePass

The big theater chain has decided to try its version of a monthly subscription service.

MoviePass has been receiving a lot of attention and plenty of business, but AMC Theatres isn’t going to just sit back and let it continue to happen. The popular movie theater chain has created a program called “Stubs A-List” which is a direct competitor for MoviePass that allows viewers to see a month of movies for one fee. The difference here is that AMC is loading up their new monthly subscription program with a number of interesting perks.

As Inquisitr reported last year, MoviePass works by subscribers paying a monthly fee of $9.99 to see one movie per day at different theaters. Initial sign-ups caused a massive outage of the site as it crashed due to the insane number of people trying to log on and create their accounts.

Obviously, AMC noticed this and realized that it wasn’t a bad idea which is why they’ve come up with the Stubs A-List program.

The new subscription service is being run through AMC’s already existing AMC Stubs program which is for loyal members and moviegoers. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it is set to launch on June 26, 2018, and it’s going to cost a little bit more than MoviePass with a price tag of $19.95 per month.

That almost $10 increase over MoviePass is being done for a reason, though.

Cinema giant @AMCTheatres is launching a discounted movie ticket program, AMC Stubs A-List, where members can see up to three regular movies a week for $19.95 a month and receive discounts on concessions and other benefits https://t.co/rXirvarCwO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 20, 2018

AMC Stubs A-List will cost $19.95 per person for a month, and it will allow viewers to see three movies a week. That still may not seem like a better deal than MoviePass, but this new program also offers:

All current AMC Stubs program advantages such as upsizing concession items (popcorn and soda)

You can see movies in premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD

You can see the same movie more than once

You can use all three of your weekly movie credits in one day or multiple days, but they don’t roll over

Express service at box office windows and concession stands

No online ticket fees

MoviePass only allows subscribers to see movies in 2D format and will not allow anyone to see the same movie more than once. Adding onto all of that, MoviePass doesn’t come with any of the additional advantages listed above and that actually makes the extra $10 a month seem like not too bad a deal.

The movie theater loyalty program and subscription service battle are on with MoviePass firing first and Cinemark trying to answer with their own benefits. Now, AMC Theatres has decided to throw its hat in the ring with the Stubs A-List which may have a heftier price tag but the extra benefits may end up being worth it.