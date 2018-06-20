‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Defends MTV Movie And TV Awards Outfit On Twitter

What is Scheana Marie saying about her jumpsuit?

Scheana Marie is facing backlash on Twitter due to her outfit choice on Sunday night.

While attending the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards, the Vanderpump Rules star posed on the red carpet in a gold sequined jumpsuit and strappy heels. However, despite the fun nature of the event, many of her fans and followers on social media found the outfit to be inappropriate for the event.

“It was the choice of a body suit when the rest of the cast looked so classy,” one person wrote.

“It was the MTV TV awards, not the freaking Oscar’s,” she responded. “I was dressed very appropriately and loved my look!”

As fans continued to weigh in, some spoke of how the color wasn’t great because it was so close to Scheana’s skin color while others applauded the reality star for having great hair.

“A jumpsuit just wasn’t doing anything for you your hair looked great though,” someone said.

“Disagree,” Scheana replied.

In another Twitter post shared on June 18, Scheana said that while a number of fans had sent their negative reactions to her outfit, she was happy to see that so many members of her online audience where speaking of what she wore.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including James Kennedy, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, attended the MTV Movie And TV Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles after their show, Vanderpump Rules, was nominated for the award for Best Reality Series/Franchise. Unfortunately, the show lost the award to the E! Network’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Scheana and the rest of the cast recently confirmed they were back at SUR Restaurant, where the series is filmed, and back in production on the upcoming seventh season of the show.

In addition to filming scenes at the restaurant with Lala Kent, Billie Lee, and others, Scheana was seen at an engagement party for Taylor and Cartwright earlier this month, which took place just hours after the couple got engaged in Malibu, California. During the event, the entire cast was seen sharing photos and videos of themselves and the happy couple on their Instagram pages.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV at the end of last year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 but a premiere date for the new installment has not yet been set.