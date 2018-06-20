‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 21: Billy Succumbs To Temptation & Abby Flips Out

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 21 bring a shocking day to residents of Genoa City as temptations arise, exposed secrets tear apart relationships, and unexpected allies team up against a threat.

First off, Summer (Hunter King) believes that Billy (Jason Thompson) only brings her mother down. Could that be why she’s dead set on seducing Billy? She’s trying to save her mother from him. She’s pulled out all the stops recently to try to catch her one-time step uncle’s eye, and so far it hasn’t really worked.

Billy all but begged Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to find a new place to live, but for some reason, Phyllis wanted to stay at Summer’s to mother her wayward 20-something daughter. Now, Phyllis might find herself paying for that move because Billy succumbs to temptation, according to She Knows Soaps. Of course, while it sounds like it could be the worst, it might be that Billy succumbs to some gambling at a card game Summer set up and not actually an intimate situation with his girlfriend’s daughter.

Meanwhile, after just deciding to give Arturo (Jason Canela) another chance, Abby (Melissa Ordway) once again chooses to slow things down with the contractor her father disapproves of so thoroughly. For some reason, Abby found a bra that might belong to her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Arturo’s possessions. There’s no telling how it got there, but her step-mother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is there to help put additional doubts in her head about it.

Arturo and Ashley have some moves! ???????????? #YR pic.twitter.com/t5hlvpRL5T — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 19, 2018

Knowing that Arturo had a fling with Nikki and then considering that he might also be sleeping with her mother is likely more than Abby can handle — at least for the moment. So she puts the brakes on her blossoming relationship with Arturo, which is just what Victor (Eric Braeden) wants. Abby will do well to remember that because this whole thing stinks of a setup, and it has The Moustache’s prints all over it. Or, perhaps, Arturo really did sleep with Ashley too.

Finally, as unlikely as it seems, Ashley looks into a threat to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Whoever sent the threatening messages and then the box full of confidential Newman files has Vicky completely rattled. While both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor think it’s really no big deal, Victoria knows things they don’t — like what happened to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

She finds an unlikely ally in Ashley and gets her help in trying to figure out who’s threatening Newman Enterprises. The answer might be right in front of their faces.